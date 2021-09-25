Two titles are on the line this Saturday at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega, one in the men’s division and one in the women’s. Headlining the night is the featherweight championship between the current belt-holder Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (22-1-0) and the No.2 challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (15-1-0, 1NC).

What: UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream: Fightpass

The co-main event of the evening features Valentina “The Bullet” Shevchenko (21-3-0) as she defends her flyweight title from No.3 contender Lauren “Lucky” Murphy (15-4-0). The five-bout main card will start inside the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. CST.

UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Orteg fight preview



A contest featuring two different styles, Volkanovski is a power finisher, ending more than half of his fights with a final blow. He may be a shorter fighter, but his reach makes up for it, and he lands in volume. His opponent Ortega aims more for the submission, forcing a tap out in 47-percent of his fights. Both guys, however, wear down their opponents, and don’t tend to finish fights until later in the contest.

In 2018, Ortega had worked his way into title contention, getting an opportunity against Max Holloway for the featherweight belt. Holloway earned a “Fight of the Night” designation for his TKO victory over Ortega, preventing “T-City” from fighting his way. After spending 2019 away from The Octagon, Oreta returned last October, earning a unanimous decision victory over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung-Jun.

Ortega once again has a shot at the division belt, now from the man who took it from Holloway at UFC 245 in Volkanovski. Alexander “The Great” has been unstoppable since joining the UFC in 2016 with an undefeated record in The Octagon. It has been over a year since Volkanovski last fought, but his 19-bout winning streak is still alive. He’s defeated Holloway twice in his career and now faces Ortega for the first time.

Stream UFC 266 prelims, early prelims and main card fight online



UFC 266 is being carried on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The main card is available as a pay-per-view event. Available in a number of different countries, access to all of the event’s fights, or the event itself may not be available in all countries, especially streaming. For this, we recommend you check out FightPass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC 266 event without channel flipping or needing a VPN. You can purchase access to UFC 266’s early prelims, prelims, and the main card with FightPass for just $19.99.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 Preview



When looking at records own, both fighters are coming into Saturday night’s fights on losing streaks, but Diaz’s most recent losses were to fighters considered GOATs. Those losses came at the hands of Anderson Silva, which ended up being ruled as a no contest. Stream UFC 266!!

Two years prior to that, he went five rounds with George St. Pierre and lost the decision. But Diaz already has a knockout win over Lawler, but that was 17 years ago, and with Diaz asking to change the weight for tomorrow night’s fight, and after a long absence, there are questions about his conditioning.

UFC 266 Full fight card

Main Card on ESPN+(Start at 10 PM)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Prelims Start at 8 PM (ESPN News)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Viewers can watch the early preliminaries and prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPNews, respectively, but must pay the pay-per-view price to view the main card on ESPN+ or Fightpass

