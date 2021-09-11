The 2021 rugby XV’s schedule opened last weekend in North America with the USA Eagles taking on Rugby Canada in Match 1 of the first round of qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. For the first time since 2013, it was the Americans on the wrong side of the 34-21 final.

USA Eagles vs Canada Rugby

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Infinity Park, Glendale, Colorado

Coverage: FLORUGBY

Live Stream: Premiumtv

“Pretty much at a loss for words,” head coach Gary Gold told USA.Rugby following the match, “Completely and totally unacceptable performance.

While the streak may be over, Gold’s squad has a shot to even the score this Saturday, September 11 in Match 2 at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado at 9 p.m. EST. It will be their last contest until October in the next round of the Americas Play-Off for one of the region’s two spots in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

USA Eagles vs Canada WRC 2023 Preview

After the first half at Swilers Rugby Club in St. John’s, Newfoundland last week, the Eagles had a 14-10 lead. The team site attributed the loss to “silly, significant and uncharacteristic errors” that led to the loss. Gold’s players know the stakes of a loss and the uncertainty that would open for their path to the World Cup. With two poor halves, it’s hard to point to any execution from last Saturday to give some hope, just history.

Of course, winning is only half of the battle this weekend. Should the US redeem themselves with a victory, the round would tie. To determine the tie, officials would go to the differential of points scored versus points allowed by the two teams. Canada’s 13-point victory in Match 1 weighs heavily against the U.S. The Eagles, therefore, would need to defeat Canada by at least 14 points. Look for aggressive, inspired play from the USA on Saturday.

If the Eagles lose, they’ll go on to Chile in the Americas 2 Qualifier. Should the U.S. win, they’ll be the Americas North Champions and go on to play Uruguay for an automatic bid to the Rugby World Cup.

How to Watch USA Eagles vs Rugby Canada Live Stream From Anywhere?

FloSports will provide the broadcast to the US Eagles vs Rugby Canada Match 2 in Round 1 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers. Access will require a Pro subscription which is $30 per month or $150 for the year. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream this weekend’s match in full HD with PremiumTV for just 9.99

Eagles Squad

1: Chance Wenglewski 2: Dylan Fawsitt 3: Paul Mullen 4: Nate Brakeley 5: Nick Civetta 6: Hanco Germishuys 7: Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz 8: Cam Dolan 9: Ruben de Haas 10: Will Magie 11: Mika Kruse 12: Bryce Campbell (C) 13: Marcel Brache 14: Christian Dyer 15: Luke Carty

Canada Squad

1: Djustice Sears-Duru 2: Andrew Quattrin 3: Matt Tierney 4: Corey Thomas 5: Conor Keys 6: Lucas Rumball (C) 7: Matt Heaton 8: Siaki Vikilani 9: Ross Braude 10: Peter Nelson 11: Kainoa Lloyd 12: Spencer Jones 13: Ben LeSage 14: Brock Webster 15: Cooper Coats

