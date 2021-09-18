The Texas State Bobcats return home on Saturday night to welcome the UIW Cardinals to San Marcos as they look to extend their winning ways. The UIW vs Texas State game will be the continuation of a San Antonio-San Marcos rivalry.

Incarnate Word and Texas State have 1-1 records entering week three of the NCAA football season.

Texas State vs. UIW Game Details

Who: UIW Cardinals (1-1) at Texas State Bobcats (1-1)

When: 6 PM – Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Where to watch: ESPN 3

Live Stream: PremiumTV.live

Bobcats vs. Cardinals Preview

It took overtime but the Bobcats outlasted FIU in overtime last week to grab their first win of the young season. Texas State did not turn the ball over in the win and got three takeaways of their own, taking advantage of their opportunities.

Texas State will look to have that trend continue on Saturday as they face the Cardinals, who are giving up 245 yards per game on the ground. Can the Bobcats use their run game to their advantage?

Meanwhile, UIW’s passing game is one of the best in FCS. Cam Ward threw three touchdown passes in the Cardinals blowout victory over Prairie View A&M last week. Prior to that, Ward threw for four touchdowns and 352 yards in the overtime loss to Youngstown State on opening night.

And while UIW’s run defense is poor, their attack on the ground is something that should worry Texas State on Saturday behind a two-man unit, led by Kevin Brown and Marcus Cooper, and a very mobile quarterback.

Saturday night will mark the second matchup between the two teams. Texas State won the only other meeting in San Marcos, a 48-17 win back in 2016.

Prediction

On paper, these two teams are pretty evenly matched. However, Texas State’s run defense and big plays could be the thing that gives them the edge in this matchup. Combined with UIW’s struggle to defend the run and loud home crowd, this one will be Texas State’s to lose. In the end, I say the Bobcats use a strong second half for a 37-27 win.

