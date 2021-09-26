UFC fanbase is a global one, and UFC pay-per-views definitely garner massive interest in the United States and abroad. Saturday night’s UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Biran Ortega is no exception, with the interim Featherweight Championship title on the line. Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 266 Fight Info

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2021

Main Card Start Time: 10 p.m. EST

Prelims Start Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

Prelims and Main Card: Click here

The co-main event of the evening features Valentina “The Bullet” Shevchenko (21-3-0) as she defends her flyweight title from No.3 contender Lauren “Lucky” Murphy (15-4-0). The five-bout main card will start inside the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. CST.

How to watch UFC 266 live stream



If you are still wondering how to buy UFC 266 PPV fight tonight, let’s quickly go over it here so you can go watch the fight. You can find the live stream here for purchase, which comes at a reduced cost for PSN readers. Watch all bouts of UFC PPV here with this FightPass.

Remember, the early prelims card begins at 6 p.m. EST. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. EST and the main card is set to begin.

How to Order UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega PPV fight from ESPN+

You can watch every UFC 266 fight live on ESPN+ after purchasing the official PPV event on the ESPN website here.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 266 for $69.99.

Visit the ESPN website Follow the on-page instructions to log in and access the order page (e.g. click here to log in and see your exclusive offers) Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your order

New ESPN+ subscribers can save by ordering the UFC 266 & ESPN+ Bundle for $89.99

Stream UFC 266 Prelims and Main Card fight from worldwide

UFC 266 is being carried on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The main card is available as a pay-per-view event. Available in a number of different countries, access to all of the event’s fights, or the event itself may not be available in all countries, especially streaming. For this, we recommend you check out FightPass.

UFC 266 Fight Card

Saturday, September 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada

Main Card – 10:00 pm on ESPN+ PPV

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Biran Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Ortega once again has a shot at the division belt, now from the man who took it from Holloway at UFC 245 in Volkanovski. Alexander “The Great” has been unstoppable since joining the UFC in 2016 with an undefeated record in The Octagon. It has been over a year since Volkanovski last fought, but his 19-bout winning streak is still alive. He’s defeated Holloway twice in his career and now faces Ortega for the first time.

The post UFC 266 live streams online for Volkanovski vs Ortega PPV Fight on Demand appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: UFC 266 live streams online for Volkanovski vs Ortega PPV Fight on Demand