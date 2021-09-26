The lights have finally gone up on Broadway once more, with the 74th annual Tony Awards airing on September 26 after a lengthy postponement and a dark theater season. The four-hour event will herald the return to Broadway, as many shows have started to open their doors for the 2021 season (and in the case of Beetlejuice, come back from the dead after unceremoniously closing in March of 2020).

74th Tony Awards

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Start Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: American Theatre Wing’s

Where will the Awrds show take place

Broadway’s big night will take place at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Who will host 74th Annual Tony Awards



The show will be hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

The concert following will be hosted by “Hamilton” star and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.

Broadway may be dark for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on for the Tony Awards. How to watch Tony Awards online? If you’ve cut the cord, or prefer to stream the 2021 Tony Awards online, you can watch the Broadway awards via Paramount+, one of our favorite live TV streaming services. If you have basic cable, you actually won’t be able to watch the awards portion of the two-part event, since in a twist, the Tonys will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Or best ways to watch the Tony Awards Show full coverage on AWARDPASS 2021 Tony Awards full list of nominees In a sign of the Covid times and a reminder of the shortened stage season, Aaron Tveit for “Moulin Rouge,” was the only actor nominated for lead role in a musical. Organizers have yet to announce a format or new date for the ceremony, which was previously postponed from June. See the full list of nominees below. Best Musical “Jagged Little Pill” “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Best Play “Grand Horizons” “The Inheritance” “Sea Wall: A Life” “Slave Play” Best Revival of a Play “Betrayal” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” “A Soldier’s Play” Best Book of a Musical “Jagged Little Pill” Diablo Cody “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” John Logan “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre “A Christmas Carol” Music: Christopher Nightingale “The Inheritance” Music: Paul Englishby “The Rose Tattoo” Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb “Slave Play” Music: Lindsay Jones “The Sound Inside” Music: Daniel Kluger Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Ian Barford, “Linda Vista” Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life” Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal” Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life” Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play” Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton” Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill” Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play” James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play” David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance” Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons” Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play” Annie McNamara, “Slave Play” Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill” Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill” Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill” Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill” Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Scenic Design of a Play Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance” Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal” Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play” Clint Ramos, “Slave Play” Best Scenic Design of a Musical Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill” Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite, “Slave Play” Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play” Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance” Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo” Best Costume Design of a Musical Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill” Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best Lighting Design of a Play Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play” Jon Clark, “The Inheritance” Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside” Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play” Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol” Best Lighting Design of a Musical Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill” Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”Best Sound Design of a Play Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance” Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play” Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life” Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside” Best Sound Design of a Musical Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill” Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Direction of a Play David Cromer, “The Sound Inside” Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play” Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal” Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play” Best Direction of a Musical Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best Choreography Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill” Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Orchestrations Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill” Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical

