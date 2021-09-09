The Dallas Cowboys had one more week of preseason football to prepare for tonight’s opening matchup. However, the NFL schedule-makers did the Cowboys no favors when they scheduled tonight’s NFL-opening matchup for them against the reigning Super Bowl Champions.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Game Details

When Thursday, September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay, FL.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Tom Brady and Co. will be hosting the Cowboys in Tampa Bay tonight as they look to start their repeat campaign for another Super Bowl win. But could the Cowboys with a healthy Dak Prescott play spoiler on Thursday Night Football?

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers 2021 Thursday Night Football Preview



Can Dak Prescott continue where he left off before injury?

If you ask most people who the better quarterback is entering tonight’s game, most people will easily pick Brady. However, prior to suffering his season-ending injury, Prescott was putting up great numbers, and in fact better than those of Brady.

Prescott makes his return to the field tonight after not playing in any of the preseason games. If you followed the “Hard Knocks” series on HBO, you’ll see that Prescott is hungry to get back on the field. He did however have a few issues in training camp, including a shoulder injury that sidelined him.

In order to play spoiler to the Super Bowl Champs, the Cowboys will need Prescott to return to form quickly. Aside from that, the Cowboys desperately need running back Ezekiel Elliott to have a much better season than he did last season.

The Cowboys’ improved defense will have to improve that they indeed are improved, and their stiffest test will come against Brady, who will pick apart weak defenses all night.

At 43-years-old, does Tom Brady still have “it”

Father Time is undefeated, but so far Tom Brady has gotten the better of his matchup with age, just as he has against NFL opponents his entire career.

But is this the year, Brady finally shows his age in season 21?

At times last season, Brady showed frustration on the sidelines. But he also has some very viable weapons on offense to make the aging process a little easier. Returning this season is Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and there’s been plenty of buzz around veteran receiver Antonio Brown. Scotty Miller also figures to be a good option, and Brady has quite the talented crew at tight end. Rob Gronkowski will be back, along with OJ Howard and Cameron Brate.

The running back crew is as stacked, and the Bucs already had one of the best defenses in the league, led by LB Lavonte David.

On paper, this certainly looks like the Bucs have an edge heading into this week one matchup.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream NFL



The Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game will be broadcast on NBC and their online streaming provider, Peacock.

We recommend GamePass.TV for live streaming the game globally in crystal clear HD video without the need for a VPN.

How to Watch The Game For Free: You can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Dallas Cowboys by using a streaming service that carries NBC. The services below all air NBC live and offer a free trial. Cancel before the trial expires, and you won’t be charged.

Hulu + Live TV – Offers a 1-week free trial.

FuboTV – offers a 7-Day free trial

YouTube TV – offers a 1-week free trial

More details and information on these services and other ways to watch are provided in the next section. If you are interested in watching every game this season, see our guide to watching the NFL without cable. It covers how to watch every NFL team where you live inside or outside their TV Market.

How To Watch The Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers

2021’s NFL Kickoff Game is on NBC on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live with a streaming service that carries NBC like Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. You can also stream the game live with the NBC streaming service Peacock. or you can try GamePass.TV

