Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season. This weekend, the Texas Longhorns will play the Rice Owls in Austin, Texas at DKR Stadium at 8 p.m. EST. No longer ranked, the Longhorns look to build their confidence against a smaller in-state school.

Just two weeks into the young season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is changing his mind at quarterback. The Longhorns (1-1) are moving to the SEC in the next five years but look ill-prepared for the jump. They lost to unranked Arkansas last weekend, falling out of the AP Poll’s top 25.

Making the start this week at quarterback for Texas is Casey Thompson, a junior who sat behind Sam Ehlinger the last two seasons, seeing limited action. One of his appearances came last season in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado when he replaced an injured Ehlinger. In relief, Thompson completed eight of his 10 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

He now takes over under center against a Rice (0-2) team that finished 2-3 last year in Conference USA. It was another down year for the program that hasn’t won five games in a season since 2015, and this year isn’t starting off well. The Owls opened the season with a 38-17 loss to Arkansas, an SEC school, before falling the next week to Houston of the AAC, 44-7. They are doing poorly against the run, allowing 194.5 yards per game so far, a weakness that Texas will look to exploit with All-American running back Bijan Robinson.

How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs Rice Owls Football Today

Saturday’s game between the Texas Longhorns and the Rice Owls will air on the Longhorn Network. The channel is available on a number of television packages nationally in the United States. Unfortunately, it isn’t available everywhere, and outside of the US, viewership may be restricted. You can watch the game HERE

How to Watch College Football on Sling

SlingTV has all of the college football channels: ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different colored packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

Or you can check out PremiumTV, a non-contract, non-subscription service. You can stream games from anywhere in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

How to Watch College Football on Hulu

Hulu + Live TV has the spectrum of necessary channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Espn College Extra, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Hulu + Live TV also includes local channels, though access is subject to where you live.

With just one pricing option, Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months if you’re a new subscriber. After the initial period, the price increases to $64.99 per month. They also offer a seven-day free trial. It is worth noting that games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.



How to Watch College Football on FuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, PAC 12 Network, and the SEC Network. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.



How to Watch College Football on YouTubeTV

YouTube TV’s college football selection is a bit more limited but has its perks. The channels include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Unfortunately, not all channels may be part of the standard package.

With free unlimited cloud DVR storage, YouTube TV starts at $64.99 per month and includes local channels. There is a new-user special for $54.99 per month for the first three months currently running.



How to Watch College Football From Anywhere

College football games move from channel to channel, which means that while you may be able to watch your team one week, you may not be able to the next. This means that, unfortunately, depending on where you are, the game you want may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

