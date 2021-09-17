In Spurscast episode 629, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writers Benjamin Bornstein and Jonas Clark discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Players with Austin Spurs who might get a training camp invite

The San Antonio Spurs currently have 18 players under contract when including Joe Wieskamp‘s two-way deal. This means the Spurs can still add up to two more players for training camp and the preseason.

In the episode, there’s a conversation regarding players with Austin Spurs experience who might get training camp invites for the San Antonio team.

The Spurs’ roster though will have to be set at 15 players on full NBA deals and two two-way players by October 18, after the conclusion of the preseason.

Austin Spurs players who may end up getting the vacant two-way roster spot

Now that Keita Bates-Diop has signed a full NBA contract, the Spurs have an open two-way roster spot available. There’s a discussion in the episode regarding players who have Austin Spurs experience that would be good candidates for the Spurs’ open two-way roster spot.

Who will replace Matt Nielsen as the Austin Spurs’ Head Coach?

In early September, the San Antonio Spurs announced Matt Nielsen, who was the head coach of the Austin Spurs, had been hired as an assistant coach with the San Antonio organization.

With Nielsen now in San Antonio, the question becomes who will replace him as the Austin head coach? The podcast discussion looks at a few G-League coaching candidates that can take over in Austin.

Another note to watch is if the new G-League head coach for Austin will be someone who is able to help Wieskamp and possibly Joshua Primo develop, in the event San Antonio sends Primo to Austin during the regular season.

