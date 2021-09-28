In Spurscast episode 630, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Josh Paredes discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Manu Ginobili joining the team in a Special Advisor role

Upcoming training camp questions

The latest update on Ben Simmons refusing to attend training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers

Manu Ginobili joins the team in a Special Advisor role

Friday the San Antonio Spurs announced multiple staff additions and promotions, and in the announcement, the team said Manu Ginobili would be joining the club as a Special Advisor to Basketball Operations.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ginobili will work in a player-centric role to focus on and off the court in helping the young players develop.

Wojnarowski also reported Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford, and General Manager Brian Wright have been trying to get Ginobili to rejoin the franchise is some sort of role since his retirement a few years ago.

In the episode, Josh and I discuss what benefits we think Ginobili can help the young players with on and off the court.

Training Camp Questions

Training camp for the 2021-2022 season will officially kick off Tuesday. The Spurs so far are heading into training camp with 18 players on the roster. Though they can still add up to two more players for training camp and the preseason.

With 17 players on guaranteed contracts, San Antonio will have to either waive or trade two players by October 18. The NBA requires teams to have just 15 players on guaranteed contracts.

Some questions Josh and I discuss in the episode are:

Who starts at the power forward position?

Who will be the backup point guard?

Will Luka Samanic get a rotation role this season?

Who will be the backup center between Drew Eubanks and Jock Landale?

Which two players will be waived or traded by October 18?

Ben Simmons to sit out training camp

This past week Wojnarowski reported Ben Simmons won’t be showing up to training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s also refusing to play future games with the team.

The Spurs are one of the teams who reportedly had interest in Simmons. Josh and I talk about the latest report regarding Simmons.

