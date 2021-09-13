In Spurscast episode 628, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs waiving Chandler Hutchison

The Spurs re-signing Keita Bates-Diop

More roster moves that need to be made by the team before opening night of the regular season

Last Saturday the San Antonio Spurs waived Chandler Hutchison and they kept his $4 million salary on their books for this coming season.

With the team needing to get the roster down to 15 players and two two-way players by October 18, plus Hutchison being in the final year of his contract, the roster move wasn’t too surprising.

Tuesday the Spurs re-signed Keita Bates-Diop, who was on a two-way contract with the team last season. Bates-Diop’s new deal is for two years at the veteran minimum, with the second year being non-guaranteed.

Bates-Diop will likely be third on the depth chart at small forward behind Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

With Bates-Diop re-signed, the team now has 17 players on guaranteed contracts. The team will have to get the roster down to 15 players on guaranteed deals by October 18, 2021.

Bates-Diop on the team also puts the Spurs up to 18 total players on contracts when Joe Wieskamp‘s two-way deal is included. This means the team can still invite two-players to training camp.

As mentioned above, the Spurs now need to either waive or trade two players by October 18.

Thaddeus Young‘s name has been mentioned in trade rumors already. The Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic all have trade exceptions large enough to absorb Young’s $14.1 million contract.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could also absorb Young’s contract by opening cap space. The Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have interest in Young, though San Antonio would have to acquire players to trade Young to either Cleveland or Phoenix.

Though there’s no reporting that the Spurs are looking to trade or waive Al-Farouq Aminu, his $10.1 million contract is discussed in the episode.

Teams that have large enough trade exceptions to absorb Aminu’s contract are the Pelicans, Celtics, Magic, Nets, and Mavericks.

