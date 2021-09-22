The San Antonio Spurs currently have 18 players under contract when including Joe Wieskamp‘s two-way deal. This means the Spurs can still add up to two more players for training camp and the preseason.

Benjamin Bornstein and Jonas Clark talk about Austin Spurs players or players that played for the Spurs during Summer League that could end up on the training camp roster. Training camp kicks off next week with the preseason schedule soon to follow.

Ben and Jonas mention names like Nate Renfro, Kenny Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Khyri Thomas among others.

Note: This was recorded prior to Petar Božić being named head coach of the Austin Spurs.

