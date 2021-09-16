The San Antonio Spurs now have their list of big men to watch and forwards to keep an eye on in the 2022 NBA Draft. Well, it is naturally time to go looking at some guards. And while the Spurs likely won’t need any guards come draft time, it doesn’t hurt to take a good look at a few who could help them if they end up making some trades in-season.

We’ll take a quick look at those players and properly get you acquainted so you know what to expect from them should you find yourself watching college ball or G-League games.

Jean Montero

The 6-foot-3 guard was the first international signee for Overtime Elite and is projected by ESPN as the No. 17 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s been a member of the Dominican Republic National team and has been playing in some professional manner since he was 13. He can score at all three levels and has the prototypical body type you want to see in an NBA point guard.

Kennedy Chandler

The 6-foot, 172-pound was the top-ranked point guard in the recruiting class for 2021 despite his size. He is speedy, crafty, and knows how to get to the rim. He can have wild swings offensively and defensively in that he can be a turnover machine and at times lapse badly on defense.

JD Davison

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is playing for Alabama this season and could usurp the starting point guard spot from Jahvon Quinerly. He is explosive, loves to compete, and is a flashy finisher at the rim. He has a little bit of Pete Maravich in his game with the way he passes and how he finishes under the rim at times. He’s going to have to improve his shooting in Tuscaloosa though.

TyTy Washington

Washington comes in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds for the Kentucky Wildcats. That team should be much better this season and TyTy will be a big reason for it. He’s a pretty good offensive player when he doesn’t get lost in his scoring and could be a facilitator when coach John Calipari gets him in the gym and working other five-star recruits.

Jaden Hardy

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard is a likely top-five pick in the 2022 Draft. He can score at will and get to whatever spots he wants on the floor. He’s been compared to James Harden in how he gets buckets and is near unstoppable with his many dribble moves and ability to shake defenders. He’s got a quick first step and is super athletic, which will certainly have teams in the top five drooling over the possibilities.

Jaden Ivey

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore Boilermaker is widely expected to have a breakout year this season. He came on strong at the end of his freshman season when he started the last 12 games of it. If he continues to strengthen his scoring and becomes more of an efficient shooter (he shot under 40% last season), then he absolutely will shoot up mock drafts even more.

The post Spurs’ 2022 NBA Draft: The Guard(ian)s of the Draft(axy) Vol. 1 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs’ 2022 NBA Draft: The Guard(ian)s of the Draft(axy) Vol. 1