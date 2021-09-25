In a women’s flyweight title bout on the main card, Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC 266: Shevchenko vs. Murphy. Click here to watch full fight

What time does UFC 266 start

Early prelims : 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Prelims : 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT PPV main card : 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT Volkanovski vs. Ortega: 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT

Dana White lines up challengers, and Shevchenko knocks them down. In fact, she’s on an eight-fight winning streak, with seven successful title defenses. Her last loss came at the hands of one of the greatest fighters, male or female, Amanda Nunes before Nunes moved up in divisions.

A complete fighter, Shevchenko has shown the ability to win in any fashion, winning by each of the three ways nearly an even third of the time. Now she takes on Murphy who aims to win by knockout as she’s done in eight of her fights. She’s been on a tear since returning to the UFC in 2019 after three years away. She’s climbed the ranks with her six-fight winning streak and now gets her shot at the title. STREAM FULL FIGHT HERE

Valentina Shevchenko is a dominant and increasingly impressive champion. She is 21-3 overall and 7-0 since her second loss to Amanda Nunes in 2017. With an exactly even mix of knockouts, submissions, and decisions (seven each) Valentina is able to win in all facets of mixed martial arts. But, her impressive record doesn’t tell the whole story of “The Bullet’s” reign atop the flyweight division.

Where to watch Shevchenko vs. Murphy Fight



Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy is this Saturday's UFC 266 co-main event. The only way to watch UFC 266 live in the United States is by ordering on ESPN+

Or if you are looking for any alternative ways to watch UFC 266 main cards including prelims, early prelims in a basket, then we recommand you Fightpass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC 266 event without channel flipping or needing a VPN. You can purchase access to UFC 266's early prelims, prelims, and the main card with FightPass.

How to order UFC 266 PPV



Aside from the Diaz vs. Lawler 2 fight, you'll want to make sure you catch this one. Alexander Volkanovski will be facing off against Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Women's flyweight titlist Valentina Shevchenko will be putting her belt on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event. ESPN+ will carry the live pay-per-view for current subscribers.

