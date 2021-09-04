After acquiring Chandler Hutchison from the Washington Wizards in early August, the San Antonio Spurs have waived Hutchison. Fred Katz of the Athletic first reported the news before the move was made official by the NBA.

Hutchison being waived isn’t surprising because the Spurs had to waive or trade two players by October 18. In the trade for Hutchison, the Spurs acquired a 2022 second round pick.

Hutchison was in the final year of his contract and would have been a restricted free agent next summer. With him playing at the wing position, it would have been tough for him to find a place in the rotation with so many wing players already on the roster such as Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker IV, and Devin Vassell.

As we detailed earlier this week, Hutchison, Al-Farouq Aminu, or Thaddeus Young were the likely players to be either traded or waived.

For Hutchison, he’ll be waived, while Young might be traded since his name has already appeared into multiple trade rumors.

Hutchison will still earn his $4.0 million guaranteed salary after being waived and he would be able to sign with any NBA team that sends him an offer.

The Spurs will continue to have to either look for a trade for one more player or they’ll have to waive a player by October 18 to get their roster down to 15 NBA players and two two-way players.

San Antonio now has 16 players on guaranteed contracts and 17 players on the training camp roster once Joe Wieskamp signs his two-way deal.

Here’s a look at what the Spurs’ cap sheet looks like now that Hutchison has been waived:

After being traded to the Spurs, Hutchison was on his third NBA team, after originally beginning his career with the Chicago Bulls, then spending last season in Washington via trade.

In his career, Hutchison has averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

