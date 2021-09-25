The final two rounds in the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship are here, and the All Blacks of New Zealand are really just one victory away from being champions once again. They won the Tri-Nations in 2020, a temporary reversion to the old format to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to watch the full match online

All Blacks vs Springboks Live Rugby Match Info

What: The Rugby Championship Round 5

The Rugby Championship Round 5 When: Saturday, September 25 at 3:05 a.m. (EST)

Saturday, September 25 at 3:05 a.m. (EST) Where: Queensland Country Bank Stadium – Queensland, Australia

Queensland Country Bank Stadium – Queensland, Australia Watch Online: Click here to watch

New Zealand All Blcaks



To say that New Zealand has been dominant at the tournament this year would be an understatement. The closest any opponent has come to them on the final score was Australia back in the second round, a 17-point victory for the All Blacks.

On Saturday morning, New Zealand will take the pitch against the toughest competition they’ve faced to this point. South Africa is narrowly holding onto second place and has an outside shot to win the whole thing. To do so, the Springboks would need to win Saturday’s test, as well as the finale next weekend.

South Africa Springboks

South Africa is right where it should be after winning the TRC trophy in 2019, and that is in contention. The experience for the Springboks has been mixed this year, currently sitting at 2-2. They aren’t likely feeling good about their position, however, as they only hold second place thanks to their points differential. After opening The Championship with a pair of victories over Argentina, they dropped both tests to the Australians.

Perfect ways to watch NZ All Blacks vs Springboks Rugby from Nationwide



FloSports will provide the broadcast to the All Blacks contest against South Africa in Round 5 of the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship. Access will require a Pro subscription which is $30 per month or $150 for the year. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream this weekend’s match in full HD with PremiumTV complete tournament games of The Championship Rugby 2021.

CHALLENGE BREAKDOWN

Saturday will be the 100th test on the pitch between New Zealand and South Africa, a history that currently leans in favor of the All Blacks who have 59 victories. New Zealand has won eight of the last 10 contests between the nations, with one draw and one victory for the Springboks.

South Africa is the strongest squad in The Rugby Championship on the lineout and needs to do their best to capitalize going up against New Zealand. The All Blacks are good at generating turnovers, and the best at scoring after them. While the Springboks have a real chance to challenge New Zealand, a close loss would suffice with another test yet to make up the points.

All Blacks Squad

Joe Moody Cody Taylor Nepo Laulala Brodie Retallick Scott Barrett Akira Ioane Ardie Savea – captain Luke Jacobson TJ Perenara Beauden Barrett George Bridge David Havili Rieko Ioane Will Jordan Jordie Barrett

South Africa Squad

1: Trevor Nyakane 2: Bongi Mbonambi 3: Frans Malherbe 4: Eben Etzebeth 5: Lood De Jager 6: Siya Kolisi 7: Kwagga Smith 8: Duane Vermeulen 9: Faf de Klerk 10: Handre Pollard 11: Makazole Mapimpi 12: Damian de Allende 13: Lukhanyo Am 14: S’busiso Nkosi 15: Willie Le Roux

The post Round 5- All Blacks vs Springboks Live Stream: Starting Squad, Game Preview, How to watch, Rugby Championship today appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Round 5- All Blacks vs Springboks Live Stream: Starting Squad, Game Preview, How to watch, Rugby Championship today