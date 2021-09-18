With just three rounds left in the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship, the All Blacks of New Zealand are on a promising run to repeat as champions, while reclaiming their status as the best of the four nations. Many may not realize, but the two are actually separate feats. New Zealand’s win last year was actually a return of the Tri-Nations, and South Africa won the last contest between all four teams at the TRC in 2019. Click here to watch the full match online

All Blacks vs Los Pumas Live Match Info

What: The Rugby Championship Round 4

The Rugby Championship Round 4 When: Saturday, September 18 at 6:05 a.m. (EST)

Saturday, September 18 at 6:05 a.m. (EST) Where: Suncorp Stadium – Milton, Australia

Suncorp Stadium – Milton, Australia

Riding a streak of three consecutive victories, New Zealand plays their second challenge of the TRC against Argentina in Round 4. The All Blacks took the first match-up against the Pumas last weekend 39-0. The challenge between the teams on Saturday will take place at 6:05 a.m. EST at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia.

Match Preview



Argentina has had a rough going at The Rugby Championship this year, losing each of their first three challenges. In the first two rounds of the tournament, South Africa handled the Pumas with no problem.

While the All Blacks asserted their dominance for the majority of last week’s contest, Argentina had some moments that should give them hope to at least avoid another shutout this weekend. From the 46th minute until the 66th minute, the Pumas stopped the bleeding for a while, though couldn’t generate any scoring themselves.

Best ways to watch the All Blacks vs Argentina Rugby from Nationwide



FloSports will provide the broadcast to the All Blacks contest against Argentina in Round 4 of the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required.

CHALLENGE BREAKDOWN

The odds are far from the favor of Argentina on Saturday against New Zealand. In 32 contests against the All Blacks, the Pumas have won just twice. Adding insult to injury, last week’s shutout means that Argentina hasn’t scored in the last two meetings between the teams.

No matter their opponent across the pitch, Argentina has done a lot to beat themselves, committing 52 penalties, which more than doubles that of New Zealand per the match notes. It has likely contributed to their 1-11 record over the last 12 tests in The Rugby Championship.

New Zealand can’t outright overlook Argentina, but they likely are eying the opportunity to keep as many bodies as fresh as possible before their tests against South Africa in two weeks. The Springboks look to be the All Blacks’ greatest competition in The Rugby Championship this year but are coming off of a close loss last weekend to Australia. With a comeback from the Pumas nearly impossible, getting out of the contest healthy should be a priority for New Zealand, which appears to be the objective behind their starting lineup.

All Blacks Squad

In the starting front row, Joe Moody is in the number one jersey after his return to the All Blacks off the bench last week, with hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho making his first Test start. Tyrel Lomax will start in the number three jersey.

Joe Moody (51) Samisoni Taukei’aho (5) Tyrel Lomax (9) Patrick Tuipulotu (38) Tupou Vaa’i (6) Ethan Blackadder (4) Ardie Savea (53) – captain Hoskins Sotutu (6) TJ Perenara (72) Damian McKenzie (34) George Bridge (14) Quinn Tupaea (2) Rieko Ioane (41) Will Jordan (7) Jordie Barrett (29)

Argentina Squad

1: Facundo Gigena 2: Julian Montoya 3: Santiago Medrano 4: Matias Alemanno 5: Tomas Lavanini 6: Juan Martin Gonzalez 7: Marcos Kremer 8: Pablo Matera 9: Gonzalo Bertranou 10: Santiago Carreras 11: Emiliano Boffelli 12: Santiago Chocobares 13: Lucio Cinti Luna 14: Santiago Cordero 15: Juan Cruz Mallia

There is also a welcome return to the All Blacks for prop Ofa Tuungafasi who will return to international rugby via the bench, following his recovery from knee surgery. Prop George Bower will also bolster the front row from the reserves bench.

