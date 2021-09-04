The Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon State Beavers are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Purdue (2-4), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Oregon State struggled last year, too, ending up 2-5

Oregon State vs. Purdue Game Details

When Saturday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium

TV: FS1

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

The Boilermakers received quality quarterback play in 2020 from Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer, but the team struggled to overcome a poor rush defense and penalties. Plummer has been named the starter for head coach Jeff Brohm in what could be a make-or-break year for the coach.

Purdue hasn’t had a winning season under his guidance since 2017, with a 19-25 record through four seasons. He received a nice extension in 2019, but another year of coming up short could create buyer’s remorse. Oregon State has been a bad program, to put it nicely, and Purdue should start their season victorious.

Purdue football players to watch

Jack Plummer has passed for 2,541 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 career games. The junior appeared in the final 3 games in 2020. He is not related for former NFL QB Jake Plummer.

David Bell has 139 catches for 1,660 yards and 15 TDs for the Boilermakers. The junior had 8 scores while appearing in just 6 games in 2020.

Oregon State football players to watch

Sam Noyer was named the Beavers’ starting quarterback for the opener. The senior is a transfer from Colorado, where he passed for 6 TDs and 9 INTs.

Trevon Bradford is OSU’s leading returning receiver. He had 24 catches for 239 yards and 1 TD in 5 games in 2020.

Avery Roberts is Oregon State’s top returning tackler, with 69 in 2020.

How to watch Oregon State vs. Purdue Football

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Boilermakers were third worst when it came to rushing yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 81.5 on average. The Beavers experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 216.7 on average (bottom 88%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven’t changed too much in the offseason.

