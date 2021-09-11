t’s almost time for kickoff in Columbus as No. 12 Oregon will face No. 3 Ohio State. Two of college football premier programs will take the field looking to make a statement with an out-of-conference win.

Oregon enters the game led by QB Anthony Brown. He’s joined in the backfield by a talented tandem of running backs in CJ Verdell and Travis Dye. On defense, the Ducks are dealing with an injury bug as DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and LB Justin Flowe are unlikely to play.

How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio State

Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Date : Saturday, Sept. 11

: Saturday, Sept. 11 TV channel : Fox

: Fox Streaming: GamePass.TV

GamePass.TV Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Get ready for the biggest game of Week 2. It’s No. 12 Oregon against No. 3 Ohio State, with both the Ducks and the Buckeyes trying to get an early win to boost College Football Playoff chances.

Ohio State returns two of the nation’s best pass catchers in WR Chris Olave and WR Garrett Wilson. The two helped first-time starter QB C.J. Stroud pass for four touchdowns in his debut. A dominant defensive line powers the Buckeye defense, highlighted by DT Haskell Garret and DE Zach Harrison.

Star Oregon DE Thibodeaux and more doubtful to play

One day away from Oregon vs. Ohio State Previewing Oregon vs. Ohio State No. 12 Oregon will visit No. 3 Ohio State in a highly anticipated top-10 matchup. After the pandemic canceled last year’s scheduled meeting, the two powerhouse programs will face off for the first time since the 2014 College Football Playoff championship game. The 2021 Ducks offense is led by sixth-year QB Anthony Brown. The dual-threat quarterback brings veteran experience under center and is joined in the backfield by a dynamic duo of running backs. RB CJ Verdell and RB Travis Dye have combined for 4,501 rushing yards in their collegiate careers. The tandem scored two rushing touchdowns in the Ducks opening win over Fresno State. Joined by WR Johnny Johnson III on the outside, Oregon’s offense is potent once again. The Ducks defense is coming off a game where they held Fresno State to just 75 rushing yards. A big part of this spectacular defensive effort was LB Noah Sewell. Sewell typically is joined in the front seven by elite DE Kayvon Thibodeaux but, Thibodeaux suffered a first-half injury that has his status up in the air for Saturday’s game. On the bright side, Oregon DB Mykael Wright can provide coverage that gives any pass rusher extra time to reach the quarterback. Ohio State’s offense enters this game after putting up 495 total yards against Minnesota. QB CJ Stroud marveled in his debut, throwing for four touchdowns, three going to star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Ohio State balances the air attack with a rotation of running backs that are all home run threats. They get to run behind an elite Buckeye offensive line including top prospect OL Thayer Munford. We’re less than 24 hours away from kickoff in Columbus, Ohio where No. 12 Oregon will take on No. 3 Ohio State. The Pac-12 and Big Ten favorites will meet in a highly anticipated matchup with stars across the board. Top NFL prospect and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is not dressed for warmups and is unlikely to play in today’s game vs. Ohio State. Also unlikely to play is starting LB Justin Flowe. Flowe led the Ducks in tackles during Week 1.

The post Oregon Football vs. Ohio State: Time, TV channel, Live Stream, Game preview for NCAAF appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Oregon Football vs. Ohio State: Time, TV channel, Live Stream, Game preview for NCAAF