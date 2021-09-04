The Sooners are opening their season today aggainst Tulane Football. The season opener game will be held at Gaylord Memorial Stadium — Norman, Oklahoma at 12 PM ET.

Game Information:

Date & Time: Saturday, September 4th, 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Live Stream: Watch Here Online

However, Hurricane Ida had different plans as it wreaked havoc on New Orleans on Sunday, forcing the contest to be relocated.

OU vs Tulane Match Preview

What was supposed to be a home game has turned into a home game for the Sooners instead due to the impact that Hurricane Ida had on southern Louisiana. As mentioned above, Oklahoma has been dominant in the Big 12 and subsequently become one of the premier programs in college football due to its ability to reload rather than rebuild.

With the news that came out this summer, Oklahoma is sure to face adversity on the road during their conference schedule that starts in two weeks, but first, they have to get the season started against Tulane. The Green Wave’s offense last year was volatile, scoring 30 points or more eight times in 12 contests. Oklahoma’s defense should limit Tulane more than the American Conference could last year, and boasting an offense run by the Heisman favorite should produce a dominant victory for the Sooners on Saturday.

How to watch Oklahoma Football vs Tulane Live

If you are fan of the NCAA Football Oklahoma Sooners vs Tulane game today, Here you’ll find Oklahoma Sooners schedule, 2021 Roster, Upcoming games, Recent games results and how to watch Oklahoma Sooners live stream online here

Prediction

I predict the Sooners will come out fast right away in the first quarter, both offensively and defensively. Rattler will pick apart the Green Wave’s defense with surgeon-like precision, while Nik Bonitto and company will overwhelm Willie Fritz’s O-line with an unrelenting pass rush.

Truthfully, I don’t see Tulane finding the end zone at all, but they’ll manage to get into decent field goal range a few times. Meanwhile, the balance that Oklahoma will display on offense will be a spectacle to behold. Expect half-a-hundred points for the Crimson & Cream, and don’t be surprised if you see a little more.

