Florida State opens its 2021 season in primetime Sunday, Sept. 5 hosting No. 9 Notre Dame. The game between two of college football’s iconic programs marks the seventh primetime season opener for the Seminoles in the last nine years and the fourth consecutive night game in the series.

Date:Sunday, September 5, 2021

Time:7:30 p.m. ET

Site: Doak Campbell Stadium | Tallahassee, FL

TV: ABC (national)

Notre Dame has only started its season away from home three times under head coach Brian Kelly, including a neutral-site win against Navy in 2012. Kelly is 2-1 overall, but 1-2 against the spread in those games.

Notre Dame vs Florida State football Game notes

FSU leads the all-time series with Notre Dame 6-4 (.600), including a 4-1 mark (.800) in the state of Florida. The teams have split their two matchups in Tallahassee, with the most recent coming in 2014, when No. 2 Florida State defeated the 5th-ranked Fighting Irish 31-27. » FSU is 30-10 (.750) all-time when opening the season at home, including an 18-4 (.818) mark since 1975. Overall, the Seminoles are 54-20 (.730) in season openers.

Florida State is opening its season in Tallahassee for the fourth straight season, its longest stretch of seasonopening home contests since starting five straight years at home from 2008-12. The only other times FSU has played at least four straight season openers in Tallahassee are 1947-51, 1954-62 and 1981-84.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Florida State’s defense was criminally bad last season, particularly when it came to stopping the run. Notre Dame might not need to ask too much of Coan on Sunday night if they find some early success with Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. The pair were the top rushers for the Irish last season, and Williams finished the year with 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Florida State listing co-starters at QB: One of the most interesting stories in all of college football is the return of former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton to the field. Milton suffered a catastrophic leg injury at the end of the 2018 season and has been battling through rehabilitation and recovery in hopes of writing a new final chapter to his college career.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have won four of five meetings with the Irish in the state of Florida, going 1-1 against them in Tallahassee. The most recent home game was in 2014 when No. 2 Florida State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 31-27. The Seminoles return their top wide receiver from a year ago in junior Ontaria Wilson, who caught 30 passes for 382 yards (12.7 average) and two touchdowns. Wilson’s top game was a seven-reception performance against North Carolina State on Nov. 14. In that game, he piled up 117 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

