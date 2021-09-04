The UNC Bears will play against CU, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 9 p.m. ET at at Folsom Field. Colorado gave up nearly 32 points per game last season and finished the year by giving up 55 points to Texas in the bowl game. Here you need to know how to watch CU Buffs vs. UNC Bears football games update, preview and how to watch

Northern Colorado vs Colorado Match Info

What: NCAA College Football

Week:01

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV : Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Click here to watch

That wasn’t good enough for Karl Dorrell, who replaced defensive coordinator Tyson Summers with Chris Wilson this offseason.

While college football is normally known for Saturday afternoon games, the NCAA college football season officially kicks off tonight with 16 games all over the country.

How to watch Northern Colorado vs Colorado football

CU vs. UNC Preview

Going off talent and production, the UNC passing game could be special. QB Dylan McCaffrey was a four-star recruit out of Valor, and he has three FBS-level transfers lining up at receiver: Dylan Thomas (TCU), Kassidy Woods (Washington State) and Jonah Morris (Akron). Throw in sophomore Jaren Mitchell (48 receptions-740 yards in 2019), and CU’s young CB corps (junior Mekhi Blackmon is lone upperclassman) is in for a challenge.

The entire scholarship quarterback room is these people: Brendon Lewis, Drew Carter. Three freshmen (thanks to some creative COVID eligibility math). By default, Brendon Lewis won the job after Shrout went down with an unfortunate knee injury (his surgery went well). So, we are going to talk about Lewis.

Quarterback

Quarterback is the only unit on the Colorado Buffaloes offense with a lot of unknowns. Unfortunately, it is also the most important position on the team, bar-none. Sam Noyer did a good job managing the game for most of the season. In 2021, a game manager is still what the Buffs need. Mediocre QB play will not sink this team. However, Lewis has not shown he can provide that consistently. He also hasn’t shown his ceiling. Because dual-threat quarterbacks can break a defense, and (let’s face it) because they’re more fun to watch, we are excited to watch Lewis cook.

Running back rotation

Broussard shouldered a heavy load for the Buffs’ backfield a year ago when an injury prevented Alex Fontenot from participating during a shortened season. Broussard said he feels even faster heading into this season after shedding a bulky knee brace, but he can expect more help coming his way. After logging 25 or more carries in five of six games last season, Broussard can expect Fontenot, Ashaad Clayton and others to handle more this season. With Colorado a heavy favorite Friday, running backs coach Darian Hagan could have a chance to show off his stable of running backs.

