Welcome to week 3 of the college football season. Today Northern Arizona will face off against Arizona at 10 PM ET. The match will played in Tucson. Everything here you need to know Arizona Wildcats vs NAU football week 3 match-up, preview an how to watch Arizona Wildcats vs NAU football live online from anywhere without cable.

What: NCAA College Football week 3

Who: Northern Arizona vs Arizona

When: 10 PM ET

Where: Tucson Stadium

TV Channel: PAC-12 Network

Live Stream: Watch Online

Preview for NAU football vs Arizona Wildcats Game

rizona has to snap the losing streak here, right? I’m interested to see how Will Plummer does. This is the perfect game to get him going and lead the offense before they head into Pac-12 play. Get some confidence going in him and ride it out. If things continue to look ugly, I feel like you have to kick the tires on Jordan McCloud unless there is just clearly something not there.

Eight FCS programs have upset FBS opponents so far this season, including three from NAU’s conference, the Big Sky. NAU won’t be so fortunate. The Lumberjacks rank 97th among 114 FCS teams in scoring offense (11.5 PPG) and 91st in total defense (470.0 YPG). Their starting quarterback is redshirt freshman Jeff Widener, who is in his third year of college but has no prior experience playing a FBS opponent. NAU won’t score enough points to remain competitive for four quarters.

How to live stream NAU football vs Arizona Wildcats game tonight



You can check the NCAA’s full schedule for the 2021 football season online, which also makes it easy to see which games will air on which streaming services or networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC, and ESPN Networks.

Don’t have cable connection? No worry! We found a few of the legit ways to catch your local teams play on game day, from Gamepass.TV to Sling TV, fubo to Hulu, along with the best free trials you might’ve missed

2021 College Football live stream channels list:

ACC Network Extra

Big Ten Network

ESPN Network (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNNews, ESPNU, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra)

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

Longhorn Network

PAC 12 Network

SEC Network

SEC+.

ABC

FloFootball (OTT)

And, there are few games are offering PPV (Pay Per View) basis football coverage. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

Recommended ways to Arizona Wildcats vs NAU football Online

How to watch FREE College football Live Streaming Coverage

Watch College Football Live On SlingTV

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different collared packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

Of course, channels are missing in the Orange Package, and that’s because they’re in the Blue Package. Fox Sports 1 is part of the standard Blue Package, with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and PAC 12 channels all part of the additional sports package for an extra $11 per month. The Orange & Blue Package is $50 per month and includes the offerings in both of the individual packages, though the $11 per month additional sports package from the Blue Package is still required for access to the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 2.

