Nick Diaz is finally making his return to the cage. Diaz last stepped foot into the UFC octagon in 2015 in a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva. For “Ruthless” Robby Lawler, he’s on a four-fight losing streak after a decision loss against Neil Magny.

Diaz vs Lawler: Date and start time

What: UFC 266

UFC 266 When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream: Fightpass

Could this be the fight of the night even on a night with two championship fights? That remains to be seen tomorrow night in Vegas.

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler Full fight preview

When looking at records own, both fighters are coming into Saturday night’s fights on losing streaks, but Diaz’s most recent losses were to fighters considered GOATs. Those losses came at the hands of Anderson Silva, which ended up being ruled as a no contest. Stream UFC 266!!

Two years prior to that, he went five rounds with George St. Pierre and lost the decision. But Diaz already has a knockout win over Lawler, but that was 17 years ago, and with Diaz asking to change the weight for tomorrow night’s fight, and after a long absence, there are questions about his conditioning.

While Lawler has lost five of his last six fights, those have come against some serious competition, including Tyron Woodley, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Colby Covington.

So while Robby has not had much success and has the KO loss to Diaz, Lawler has been more active, and when it comes down to it seems to be rejuvenated by this latest training camp.

How to order UFC 266 PPV & Cost



Aside from the Diaz vs. Lawler fight, you’ll want to make sure you catch this one. Alexander Volkanovski will be facing off against Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Women’s flyweight titlist Valentina Shevchenko will be putting her belt on the line against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event. ESPN+ will carry the live pay-per-view for $69.99 for current subscribers.

Alternative way to watch UFC 266: Diaz vs Lawler 2 fight



A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV

UFC 266 fight cards

Main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship

Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight

#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight

Prelim

#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight

#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

Early prelim

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight

Final words

If you’ve followed the UFC Embedded series during fight week, you’ve seen a version of Diaz that just doesn’t seem to have it in him as much anymore or just doesn’t enjoy it. He’s obviously got the skill required, but he looks more like a man carrying in a lunch pail and preparing for a hard day of work than someone actually excited about making his return.

We’ll see if any of this comes into play tomorrow night.

The post Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2: fight preview, how to order, UFC 266 PPV cost, live stream info appeared first on Project Spurs.

