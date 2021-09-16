It’s only week two of the NFL season, but tonight’s Thursday Night Football should be interesting. It’ll pit two winless teams at the bottom of the NFC East against each other as the teams look for their first win of the season.

The New York Giants have had a long rivalry with the Washington football team, so that will be renewed in Landover tonight.

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Game Details

When Thursday, September 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Taylor Heinicke and Washington will be hosting Daniel Jones and the Giants as both teams look for their first wins of the young season.

New York vs. Washington 2021 Thursday Night Football Preview



Is Saquon Barkley healthy?

it’s clear that Giants RB Saquon Barkley is a game-changer, when healthy. Barkley has been questionable all week, and the Giants will need the type of dominant ground attack from Barkley they saw before his injury.

Without a healthy Barkley, the Giants don’t have much of a running game, and Daniel Jones isn’t quite the type of quarterback that will pick a defense apart.

Jones certainly has the targets in Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepard, but it remains to be seen whether they can carry the offense.

Can Heinicke surprise the Giants once again?

QB Taylor Heinicke has played hero for Washington before, but it is important to note that he was the backup before Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured. The Giants now have plenty of game tape on the QB and will be prepared for this matchup.

The Washington fanbase has already begun to use the term “franchise quarterback” when referring to Heinicke, but he has a lot to prove, and he’ll need his offensive line to protect him better in week two.

Washington’s offensive line suffered with pass protection against the Chargers in week one. Running back Antonio Gibson looked good in the game aside from a fumble on the goalline.

New York vs. Washington Live Stream NFL



The New York vs. Washington game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

We recommend GamePass.TV for live streaming the game globally in crystal clear HD video without the need for a VPN.

How to Watch The Game For Free: You can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Dallas Cowboys by using a streaming service that carries NFL Network.

If you are interested in watching every game this season, see our guide to watching the NFL without cable. It covers how to watch every NFL team where you live inside or outside their TV Market.

How To Watch The Giants Vs. Washington

Tonight’s game is on NFL Network, Thursday, September 16th, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live with a cable or streaming provider that carries the NFL Network. You can also stream the game live with GamePass.TV

The post New York Giants at Washington: Thursday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: New York Giants at Washington: Thursday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Preview