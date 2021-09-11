The Nebraska Cornhuskers will welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to continue their winning ways after easy wins in their last outing over Labor Day weekend.

Nebraska vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: September 11, 2021 – 3:30 PM ET

Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium

Where to watch: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Nebraska vs. Buffalo Preview

Nebraska: Nebraska is coming off a 52-7 beat down of Fordham last weekend. The Cornhuskers rested their starters going into the fourth quarter as they led 38-7 after three quarters of play. Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for a touchdown and 232 yards on 32 passing attempts. He added 111 yards rushing on the ground and a score.

Buffalo: Meanwhile, Buffalo is coming off a 69-7 win at home over the Wagner Seahawks. The Bulls ran for 566 yards compared to 102 for the Seahawks. Buffalo led 38-0 at halftime and used their hard-nosed defense to make life miserable for the Wagner quarterback, sacking him five times.

Both games gave each team their first win of the young season and plenty of momentum coming into the game on Saturday afternoon. Last season, Nebraska went 3-5 on the season and Buffalo went an impressive 6-1, losing just one road game all year.

Prediction

This game will come down to who wants it more. While both teams had an easy time last weekend, it will be a much tougher road for both clubs on this day. Both teams are evenly matched and that is why I think this one will come down to the final quarter.

It will come down to which team makes the few mistakes overall. With Nebraska being at home, I’ll give them the advantage. I’ll say the Cornhuskers pull out a narrow win thanks to a last-second scoring drive from Martinez to put Nebraska over .500 and a 2-1 record.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Buffalo

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you are in an area serviced by the Big Ten Network, the games are available if you have a cable TV subscription with Fox Sports. The Big Ten Network also has a subscription service, which is $14.95 per month or $119.95 per year.

We recommend GamePass.TV for live streaming the game globally in crystal clear HD video without the need for a VPN.

The post Nebraska vs. Buffalo: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, How To Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Nebraska vs. Buffalo: Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, How To Watch