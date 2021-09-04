On Saturday, Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE will welcome its 376th consecutive sellout as Nebraska will host FCS program Fordham. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 PM (ET with the matchup being televised on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Fordham Rams



When Saturday, September 4 at 11:00 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Stadium – Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Nebraska has yet to turn the corner under fourth-year head coach Scott Frost, dropping its season opener 30-22 to Illinois in a game originally scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland.

Frost is now 12-21 during his time at Nebraska after finishing 13-0 in 2017 while the head coach at Central Florida.

NCAA College Football Week 1: Nebraska vs. Fordham football preview



Can the Cornhuskers get on track after the Illinois loss?

Being one of the only “Week Zero” games on the college football slate, the loss amplified the recent struggles for the 5-time national champion perhaps more so than ever on a national scale.

Nebraska set an NCAA record in attending a bowl game for 35 straight seasons between 1969 and 2003 and now has not been bowling since 2016.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez was erratic at times in the loss, completing 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown.

Martinez managed 111 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter. Nebraska trailed 30-9 before Martinez reached the end zone to give Husker fans hope of a late rally.

With the score deadlocked at 9-9, a Martinez fumble was scooped up by Calvin Hart Jr. and returned 41 yards for a touchdown to give Illinois the lead for good just :37 before halftime.

True freshman Gabe Erwin Jr. got the start at I-Back for the Cornhuskers In the loss to Illinois, becoming the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener at one of the most storied positions in school history. Erwin Jr. finished with 33 yards on 12 carries as the Illini held Nebraska’s running backs to 54 yards on 19 carries.

Transfer Oliver Martin caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead the Nebraska receiving corps. Nebraska is the third Big 10 school Martin has played for after he spent time at Michigan and Iowa.

Defensively, freshman linebacker Nick Heinrich led the unit with 11 tackles while Pheldarius Payne recorded two sacks. Garrett Nelson picked up 2.5 tackles for loss in a losing effort for the Huskers.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Fordham College Football Today?



The Nebraska vs. Fordham live stream game will be available on the Big Ten Network. If you are in an area serviced by the Big Ten Network, games are available if you have a cable TV subscription with Fox Sports. If you are looking for a cordless stream way, you can check GamePass.TV. Where you can stream the NCAA Football Week 01 game Nebraska vs. Fordham without cable.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamePass.TV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

Is Fordham ready for a stiff week one challenge after not playing in 2020?

Fordham, who comes to Lincoln from Bronx, NY, finished 2-1 in the spring after the Patriot League did not play football during the 2020 regular season due to COVID-19.

The Rams lost to Holy Cross to open the shortened season before the Rams beat Colgate and Bucknell to close out the spring. Fordham is searching for its first FCS playoff bid since 2015.

Saturday marks the second time in school history Nebraska will face off against Patriot League opposition.

On October 18, 1924, Nebraska celebrated Homecoming with a 33-7 victory over Colgate. It is the NCAA-record 376th straight sellout in Lincoln, a streak that dates back to 1962.

The post Nebraska football vs Fordham: Preview, Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel Info appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Nebraska football vs Fordham: Preview, Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel Info