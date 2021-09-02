While college football is normally known for Saturday afternoon games, the NCAA college football season officially kicks off tonight with 16 games all over the country. It all starts with the Temple Owls visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to kickoff the 2021 college football campaign.

There are several marquee matchup games and some games to keep an eye on in case of any early-season surprises. Here are a few of the things we’ll be watching in tonight’s week one matchups.

Game Status Time TV Channels/Stream Houston Baptist vs New Mexico LIVE 8:00 PM ET MW Network/Stadium Temple vs Rutgers LIVE 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Boise State vs UCF LIVE 7 p.m. ESPN Western Illinois vs Ball State LIVE 7 p.m. ESPN+ The Citadel vs Coastal Carolina LIVE 7 p.m. ESPN+ Weber State vs Utah Football LIVE 7:30 p.m Pac-12 Network South Florida vs NC State LIVE 7:30 p.m. ACC Network East Carolina vs. Appalachian State LIVE 7:30 p.m. ESPNU UC Davis vs Tulsa LIVE 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Bowling Green vs Tennessee LIVE 8 p.m. SEC Network UT Martin vs Western Kentucky LIVE 8 p.m. ESPN+ Ohio State vs Minnesota LIVE 8 p.m. FOX Eastern Washington vs UNLV Football LIVE 10 p.m. Stadium Southern Utah vs Arizona State Football LIVE 10:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

How to watch College Football Live Stream on TV

Ten games involving at least one top 25 team will be broadcast on national TV in Week 1, with games appearing on Fox, ESPN, ABC and ESPNU, ESPN+ Live streaming options include the ESPN app, Fox.com, ESPN+ or many others networks.

Temple vs Rutgers Fooball

Temple football team will face off Rugtgers College at 6.30 PM. Greg Schiano returned to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last season and coached them to their best record in three seasons at 3-6. Defeating the lesser teams in the conference, it was a step in the right direction for the program. Now the program looks to take the next step and compete better against the Big 10’s top teams, and they’ll do it with the help of super-senior Noah Vedral under center. Opening the season against a Temple team that won just one game last season is a nice way to start.

Boise State vs UCF Football Preview

Both Boise State and the University of Central Florida will have new head coaches on the sidelines tonight as they kickoff their respective seasons. Former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos takes the reins at Boise State and will hope to establish an offensive game that rivals that of his staunch defense. For UCF, Gus Malzahn takes over a team that has had no problem putting up points on the scoreboard. UCF is the early favorite in this one, but Avalos would love to open with a big win.

Weber State vs Utah NCAAF preview



On paper, this looks like a tune-up game for the Utah Utes, facing a Division II opponent in Weber State. The Utes are ranked 24th and return many key starters, but if they don’t stay focused in this game, don’t expect Weber State to just rollover. The Wildcats are ranked 6th in the FCS and head coach Jay Hill knows the Utes well, having previously served as an assistant at Utah. Can an FCS powerhouse challenge a ranked Division I team? We’ll find out tonight.

South Florida vs NC State Football preview



Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC will likely be rocking tonight as the North Carolina State Wolfpack take the field for the first time in almost nine months. The Wolfpack are hoping to start their 2021 campaign off strong after going 8-4 last season. They’ve opened as 18.5 point favorites against the USF Bulls. That’s not too surprising considering the Bulls’ 1-8 record last season, but head coach Jeff Scott is looking to turn his program around and a week one win over NC State would be quite the statement. Running back Kelly Joiner Jr. will have to have a big game if USF wants to have a chance in this one.

Bowling Green vs Tennessee Football preview



The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of questions remaining to be answered, and they’ll try to answer some of that tonight in their opener against Bowling Green. In an offseason full of change, with a coach firing and an NCAA investigation, new coach Josh Heupel will look to improve on the Vols’ 3-7 record last season. Bowling Green is also a team in need of a win after going 0-5 last season. Head coach Scot Loeffler hopes to turn the tide in his third season, and he returns his starting quarterback and running back to aid in the effort, but there’s clearly a lot of work ahead for them, including tonight’s opener.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Football Preview



After sending another quarterback to the NFL along with a number of other players, the Buckeyes look for another successful reload of the roster. The College Football Playoff is the expectation once again, and the media agree, ranking the team fourth in the AP Polls.

It has been three years since Ohio State last played Minnesota, which, for reference, was Urban Meyer’s last season. Now firmly at the helm of the program, Ryan Day has his team ready to make another championship-caliber run with redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud making his first collegiate start against the Golden Gophers.

