Furman takes their undefeated record into the wolf’s den on Saturday as they face North Carolina State on Saturday night.

Furman is 2-0 entering tonight’s matchup, with wins over North Carolina A&T and Tennessee Tech.

NC State presents a bigger challenge. After a big win in week one, they’ll be looking to get back in the win column tonight.

NC State vs. Furman Game Details

What: Furman (2-0) at North Carolina State (1-1)

When: Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN3

NC State vs. Furman Preview

Furman is coming off a 26-0 win over Tennessee Tech last week and they have used both a solid offense and hard-nosed defense in both games so far. In two games, Furman is allowing just 460 yards of offense.

The Paladins take advantage of other teams’ mistakes and make them pay. That is not a welcome sign for NC State, who gave the ball away three times last week as they continue to be plagued by turnover issues.

Meanwhile, there is some good news for NC State. They have been outstanding on third downs, which isn’t ideal if you are a Furman fan. The Paladins are converting just 38% of their third-down chances in two games despite having an undefeated record.

NC State suffered their first loss of the season, 24-10 at Mississippi State. So they will be looking forward to getting back on the field with a showdown with Clemson coming next weekend.

The Wolf Pack and Furman will be meeting for the 18th time all time. The most recent meeting was a 49-16 Wolfpack win back in 2017.

Prediction

NC State is going to have their hands full on third downs but this one is not going to be competitive late. The Wolf Pack’s defense has been great against the run and combined with their threats through the air, Furman will have a hard time keeping them in check.

While Furman’s defense has improved after last season, I suspect this one will go the way of the Wolf Pack. Furman will put up a fight but the Wolf Pack will easily find victory by a 45-14 score.

