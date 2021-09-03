Ohio State football will face off tonight aggainst Minnesota. After a long offseason following a bizarre and shortened COVID-19 2020 season, the 2021 campaign is ready to kick off at 8 PM in Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis stadium.

Match Up

Match: Ohio State vs Minnesota

Time: Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern.

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis (50,805).

TV/live stream: Fox, Gamepass.TV

Here everything you need to know Ohio State vs Minnesota College football games coverage informations, teams preview and how to watch Ohio State Football vs Minnesota college football game without cable from any location.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Game preview

All of that being said, there are always keys to the game, especially when you open the season on the road off the jump and we’re here to provide five that will be important to Ohio State starting the season on a positive note.

After sending another quarterback to the NFL along with a number of other players, the Buckeyes look for another successful reload of the roster. The College Football Playoff is the expectation once again, and the media agree, ranking the team fourth in the AP Polls.

It has been three years since Ohio State last played Minnesota, which, for reference, was Urban Meyer’s last season. Now firmly at the helm of the program, Ryan Day has his team ready to make another championship-caliber run with redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud making his first collegiate start against the Golden Gophers.

How to Watch Ohio State vs Minnesota Football tonight?



FOX sports will cover the college football game. If you are cord cutter fans and searching a legit ways to watch tonight Ohio State vs Minnesota Football without cable, you can check the Gamepass.TV

One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you GamePass

Game Update

Brown’s injury last season turned out to be a significant hit to the unit’s depth. Due to the shortened spring practice session and unconventional offseason, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs did not believe he had seen enough from last year’s true freshmen to use them much in games. That finally began to change late in the season when Lathan Ransom earned more snaps at nickel back.

With 12 returning starters, the Buckeyes will be more newly-formed than they have been in recent years. The team’s biggest loss was at quarterback, with two-year starter Justin Fields getting selected 11th overall in the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Despite the roster being loaded with inexperienced players, OSU head coach Ryan Day has his guys ready to continue their dominant streak. Day named C.J. Stroud the team’s starting quarterback on August 21, and how quickly he adjusts to his new role will be key for the Buckeyes.

For their part, the Golden Gophers followed their promising 11-2 campaign in 2019 up with a somewhat disappointing 3-4 (3-3 in the Big Ten) season last year. Minnesota averaged just over 34 points a game on offense, while allowing 22.5 points a game on defense. It won’t be an easy task playing Ohio State out of the gate, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck may be hoping his team can capitalize on the inexperience of Day’s young squad.

