Michigan State used a hot start to get open the college football season with a win last Friday night over Big 10 opponent Northwestern (0-1). After a rough start to the Mel Tucker era last season, the Spartans (1-0) benefited from a historic performance from junior running back Kenneth Walker III, a transfer from Wake Forest.

What: Michigan State Football vs Youngstown State

Michigan State Football vs Youngstown State When: Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST Where: Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium – East Lansing, Michigan TV Broadcast: Big 10 Network

Big 10 Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Making his debut with the team, Walker had 264 rushing yards for four touchdowns on 23 carries, tacking on the last one with less than two minutes left in the game. Facing a Youngstown State (1-0) team that got worked over last week by University of the Incarnate Word (0-1), it looks like he’s in for another big game. This time, however, he’ll get to introduce himself to his new campus in the home opener at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State Football vs Youngstown State NCAA Football Week 2 Preview

Michigan State

Walker stole the show in Week 1 and looks ready to carry the load for the moment, which is a great help for sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne. In four appearances last year as a true freshman, Thorne had a completion percentage near 56 percent with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Last week at Northwestern, he completed 60 percent of his passes, one for a score, and avoided the turnover.

Saturday’s contest against Youngstown State presents a great opportunity for Tucker to challenge his young quarterback a little more. Building his confidence within the system ahead of the conference schedule around the corner could pay off big in the long run. With a running back like Walker, however, it is hard not to want to keep his great start going.

Speaking of confidence, the defense has to be feeling good about themselves, and should be able to pin their ears back against the Penguins. Turnovers can really change the tide of a game, and playing in the Big 10, that can be crucial as the team hopes for wins. The secondary should be able to run free and continue their momentum if they can pick up the victory as expected.

How to Watch Michigan State vs Youngstown State College Football Today



The Big 10 Network will air Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Youngstown State, and is only available with a qualifying cable or satellite TV subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

Youngstown State

Like the Spartan’s Walker, Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin had himself quite a game last week against UIW. The junior rushed for 242 yards and a pair of scores on 29 carries in the overtime victory, combining with quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw for 323 of the Penguins’ 351 yards in the ground game. Crenshaw had a pair of rushing touchdowns himself, pairing well with his 1112 passing yards. He completed 9-of-12 pass attempts, including a passing touchdown.

The defense for Youngstown State is a major red flag entering the contest with Michigan State. UIW’s quarterback Cameron Ward carved the Penguins up for 352 yards through the air and four touchdowns. The rush defense is suspect too after allowing 118 yards to running back Kevin Brown who also scored twice for the Cardinals.

It will be a tough game for Youngstown State on Saturday against a Big 10 opponent that fields a larger, faster roster. Games like this, however, are great for exposure and mental fortitude. Of course, the opportunity for a David and Goliath upset is always intriguing, and can do a lot for a program.

NCAA Football AP Top 25

Rank School (record) Previous Rank 1 Alabama (1-0) 1 2 Georgia (1-0) 5 3 Ohio State (1-0) 4 4 Oklahoma (1-0) 2 5 Texas A&M (1-0) 6 6 Clemson (0-1) 3 7 Cincinnati (1-0) 8 8 Notre Dame (1-0) 9 9 Iowa State (1-0) 7 10 Iowa (1-0) 18 11 Penn State (1-0) 19 12 Oregon (1-0) 11 13 Florida (1-0) 13 14 USC (1-0) 15 15 Texas (1-0) 21 16 UCLA (2-0) Not Ranked 17 Coastal Carolina (1-0) 22 18 Wisconsin (0-1) 12 19 Virginia Tech (1-0) Not Ranked 20 Ole Miss (1-0) No Ranked 21 Utah (1-0) 24 22 Miami (FL) (0-1) 14 23 Arizona State (1-0) 25 24 North Carolina (0-1) 10 25 Auburn (1-0) Not Ranked

The post Michigan State vs Youngstown State Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Week 2 College Football Game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Michigan State vs Youngstown State Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Week 2 College Football Game