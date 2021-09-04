The Alabama Crimson Tide football team is scheduled to travel to Atlanta to face the Miami Hurricanes for its season opener on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Coming into the 2021 college football season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again viewed as one of the favorites to make it into the college football playoffs.

Alabama football vs. Miami live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch Live here

Nick Saban and company are always going to be a powerhouse and currently, they are ranked No. 1 in the nation. Their first opponent of the season, the Miami Hurricanes, on the other hand, are ranked No. 14 in the nation.

Alabama vs. Miami: What You need to Need to know

The crème de la crème in college football, Alabama has been one of the most dominant programs for nearly 15 seasons now under head coach Nick Saban.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young looks to continue the tradition of great quarterback play at Alabama as he steps into the starting role. His first college start will be on an NFL field in Atlanta, Georgia inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the pro-caliber talent of the No.14 Miami Hurricanes. There are great expectations for the former top recruit, and he has some big shoes to fill, and the pressure will be on.

How to Watch Alabama vs Miami NCAA College Foorball Week 1



Alabama football is must-see television, and all of the networks want a piece of the action. TV channels have only been shared for the first three games of the season, airing on ABC, the SEC Network, and CBS respectively. This of course makes it difficult for football fans domestic and abroad to know how to follow the team. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamePass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream complete season of 2021-22 NCAA College Football Alabama Football Live Streams in full HD with GamePass

Alabama Football Players to Watch 2021



Bryce Young – QB

All eyes this season will be on the true-sophomore quarterback Young, filling the void left by Mac Jones who was drafted No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft. Jones won the National Championship with Alabama last year. Young is one of the most touted quarterbacks to go under center for the Crimson Tide, more so than Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jones.

Young was with the team last year, appearing in seven games where he completed 13 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. A dual-threat quarterback, Young had nine rush attempts last season, totaling -23 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. – RB

Back for his super-senior season (fifth year), Robinson is now RB1 with Najee Harris in the NFL. The running back hasn’t eclipsed 500 yards in a season yet in his career but got close with 483 last season. He’s got a lot of production to fill from the backfield, but may not see as much use due to Young’s abilities with his legs.

Like quarterbacks, Alabama has turned out a number of professional running backs, and Robinson hopes to be the next. Look for him to really pour it on this year now that he’s in the limelight.

John Metchie – WR

Alabama had two wide receivers get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, but only one of them had more yards or touchdowns than Metchie, and that was DeVonta Smith. Sure, Jaylen Waddle may have passed him if he hadn’t been injured, but Metchie stepped up in his absence. The true-junior totaled 916 yards on 53 catches, six of which were touchdowns.

This is Metchie’s time to shine as he figures to be a major part of the offense. Looking to be another wide receiver drafted from the Crimson Tide into the NFL, Metchie will have the attention of his quarterback and defenses alike.

Both teams are playing their first game of the season and fans can’t wait to get their first look at their team. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to win this game, the Hurricanes view this matchup as a chance to make a strong statement to the rest of the nation.

The post Miami vs Alabama football online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Miami vs Alabama football online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time