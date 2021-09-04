For the first time ever, the LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins will meet at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night in the season opener for the Tigers while the Bruins already have a game under their belt. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET with the game being televised on FOX.

LSU Tigers (0-0) at UCLA Bruins (0-0)

When: Saturday, September 4 at 8:30 PM E.T.

Where: Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

TV: FOX

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

LSU comes into the game after finishing the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record, going 3-3 on the road. Following a season of struggles, the Tigers hired two new coordinators in Jake Peetz and Daronte Jones. At quarterback, Max Johnson will be taking the snaps as LSU looks to start off the 2021 campaign on the right foot.

Week 1 Preview: LSU vs. UCLA – Can the Tigers start off the season strong?

With a new quarterback and new coordinators, can LSU start the season off with a big road win to make a statement early?

The Bruins already have a game under their belt and that could spell trouble for the Tigers. UCLA opened the season with a 44-10 victory against Hawaii and Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a solid performance on the field that could spell trouble for a Tigers defense that struggled last season.

Things to watch

Myles Brennan will miss time for the Tigers after suffering an injury in fall camp, leaving the door open for Johnson to fill his shoes. Last season, Johnson posted 1,069 yards, eight TDs, and one interception in six games. He showed completed command of the field, giving the coaching staff complete confidence in him moving forward.

Both UCLA and LSU struggled defensively a year ago, allowing over 400 yards per game. UCLA allowed 409.9 yards on 5.4 yards per play but the Tigers did worse, allowing 492 yards on 7.3 yards per play. It will be interesting to see if LSU has improved with its changes.

The Bruins will put that new-look LSU defense to the test early with running backs Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet, who combined for 184 yards and four TDs in the win over Hawaii.

How to watch LSU Football vs. UCLA NCAA FB



One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass

The post LSU vs. UCLA: Preview, Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel Info appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: LSU vs. UCLA: Preview, Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel Info