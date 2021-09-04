Before all of that takes place in the coming years, however, there’s a season to be played which will end with the top teams from each division squaring off for the SEC Championship, and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. Watch College Football Online Here

Kentucky vs UL Monroe College Football Week 1



Quarterback Will Levis is one of seven transfers to Kentucky as the program looks for its sixth straight bowl game appearance. Bowls aren’t everything, however, unless they’re the College Football Playoff, which the Wildcats haven’t reached. Watch the UL Monroe vs Kentucky live online NCAA College Football Week 1 via Gamepass.TV

With his seat getting a little warm, he’ll look for a strong performance from his remade roster against UL Monroe of the Sunbelt Conference to regain any confidence that may have been lost in him.

Colgate vs Boston College Live Stream NCAA Football Preview

ACC teams playing FCS competition always present crazy lines. Colgate is not of the stronger teams in their conference and I look for Boston College to cruise. The question is how will they get there? In the past I’d expect the Eagles to keep the ball on the ground, but this team likes to air it out.

That being said, I do think they try to get a ground game going which will keep the clock moving. I also don’t think Colgate helps out on the scoreboard much if at all. All that points to a quick game with a lower total.

How to watch

If you are wondering how to watch the Kentucky vs UL Monroe and Boston college vs Colgate NCAAF game or any other college football game this season, you can watch by click here

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamePass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with PremiumTV

Indiana vs Iowa Football Preview



Indiana and Iowa both enjoyed strong seasons in 2020, each winning five of their six games on their schedule. Considering that the whole schedule was made up of Big 10 teams is a very positive sign for the two teams, especially for the Hoosiers who have struggled for the better part of the last decade. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the contest, one of these teams will start the season with a loss in the conference, which can be a factor late in the season when records are compared to determine who competes for the Big 10 championship. The high stakes should make for a great game.

The post Kentucky vs UL Monroe, Colgate vs Boston College football: Schedule, Live Stream: How to Watch CFB appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Kentucky vs UL Monroe, Colgate vs Boston College football: Schedule, Live Stream: How to Watch CFB