The Florida State Seminoles host FCS opponent Jacksonville State Gamecocks Saturday night in Tallahassee with both teams looking to secure their first win of the season. The Seminoles are coming off a nail-biter in Week 1 vs #8 Notre Dame, losing 41-38 in OT, which should have Seminole fans feeling optimistic about their season after going down to the wire with a possible College Playoff contender.

On Jacksonville State’s side. they are walking into Week 2 with a 31-0 loss from the hands of UAB and are coming into this game as huge underdogs. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, they give the Seminoles a 98.4 % chance to win and a 1.6 % chance for the Gamecocks.

Now the odds may look heavily one-sided on paper, but anything can happen in the College Football world. I mean just ask Washington how they felt after losing to FCS opponent Montana just last week.

Jacksonville State vs Florida State Game Info

When: Sept. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium- Tallahassee, FL

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Jacksonville State vs. Florida State Preview

This matchup will be the 4th time these schools meet with the Seminoles holding a 3-1 advantage in the series and recently picking up a 41-24 victory against the Gamecocks just last year.

However, those same Gamecocks led 14-0 in the 2nd quarter before losing last year. so anything is possible.

On Florida State’s depth chart the QB position reads Mackenzie Milton OR Jordan Travis and that has to cause confusion for the Gamecock’s preparation and Seminole fans. The name Milton may sound familiar as he was a transcending star at USF before suffering a life-altering knee injury that many thought would medically retire him from football.

Mackenzie would transfer to FSU to compete for the starting gig and once he entered the game last week against the Irish, he nearly lead them to a victory in OT. Look for both QB’s to get reps in a possible blowout game and the Milton story to continue to grow.

The Gamecocks have horrible odds based on most sportsbooks, but as mentioned above anything can happen in college football. At QB, they have Clemson transfer Zerrick Cooper who has passed for over 3,400 yards the past 18′ and 19′ seasons.

Cooper will be coming into this game looking to sling the rock and lookout for a record to become his by the end of the game, as he needs 74 yards to become the school’s all-time passing leader.

I keep saying it and will forever believe that anything can happen, so don’t automatically give the Seminoles the easy dub. Through eight seasons their HC John Grass has posted a 68-22 record which is the 10th highest win percentage among Division 1 coaches, so don’t expect Grass and his team to roll over so easily.

How to watch Jackson State vs. Florida State

The ACC Network will air Saturday’s game, and is only available with a qualifying cable or satellite TV subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

