The Illinois Fighting Illini will visit Virginia this week in the hopes of rebounding from a week one home loss last weekend.

Saturday will mark the first meeting between Illinois and Virginia in the regular season and their first since the 1999 Micronpc.com Bowl.

Illinois vs. Virginia Game Info:

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Where: Scott Stadium

Time: 11am ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Illinois vs. Virginia Game Preview

Illinois is 1-1 early in the season after defeating Nebraska in Week 0 but then losing to the UTSA Roadrunners in Week 1 last week. Both games were close in the final moments but there is no doubt the recent loss to the Roadrunners was an upset few were expecting.

The loss to the Roadrunners stung the most for Illinois considering they had several missed opportunities to take the lead late and grab the win. Instead, turnovers and late miscues would cost them the win, preventing them from starting the Bielema era 2-0.

Due to that, the Fighting Illini enter Saturday’s game against Virginia as double-digit underdogs. However, just as the UTSA Roadrunners proved last weekend, anything can happen in the game of football.

Meanwhile, Virginia opened their season with a 43-0 rout over FCS William & Mary last weekend. Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 339 passing yards, completing 31 of his 41 passes on the day.

Prediction

The game will be another test for Illinois, who had a disappointing season in 2020. Can they bounce back from a shocking home loss to UTSA? If they do, getting a win when you are favored to lose by double digits is a big way to make a statement.

However, Virginia is at home and they have the momentum after starting the season off with a win. The Fighting Illini will put up a fight but in the end, I’m calling this one in favor of the Cavaliers.

How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia

The ACC Network will air Saturday’s game, and is only available with a qualifying cable or satellite TV subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

