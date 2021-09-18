For the teams playing at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada, each of them missed out on Olympic glory in Tokyo this summer. While the Challenge Trophy isn’t quite Olympic gold, taking it home would be sweet nonetheless. Twelve nations will compete in the tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. The field will notably be missing the three teams that metaled in Tokyo – Fiji (gold), New Zealand (silver), and Argentina (bronze).

What: HSBC Vancouver Rugby Sevens

When: Saturday, September 18 – Sunday, September 19, 2021

Where: BC Place – Vancouver, Canada

TV Broadcast: NBC (United States)

Live Stream: PremiumTV

HSBC Rugby 7s Vancouver Series Preview

Without New Zealand and Fiji, the last two winners of the Challenge Trophy, South Africa is in a great position to once again claim the top spot. These three nations have won the event a combined 20 of the 21 previous runnings, with Samoa the only other team to win a title (2009-2010). Click here to watch Rugby 7s Vancouver online

Canada took home the bronze last year behind South Africa with the silver. They’ll fend off fellow core teams Great Britain, Ireland, Kenya, Spain, and the United States, as well as invitational teams Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Jamaica, and Mexico.

Pool A Pool B Pool C South Africa Great Britain United States Kenya Ireland Canada Spain Hong Kong Germany Mexico Jamaica Chile

How to Watch the HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby from anywhere?

In most of North America, NBC will have broadcast coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Preview. Canada is the only exception, with coverage being provided with the CBC player. Unfortunately, if you’re abroad, access to American coverage may not be accessible through these channels. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament in full HD with PremiumTV for just 14.99

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Schedule

A mental and physical gauntlet, each of the twelve teams will play in pool-play tests on Saturday within a total span of 12 hours. Great Britain enters as a strong contender after finishing in fourth place at the Olympics, followed closely by the United States and Canada who performed well themselves. Three-time winners of the event themselves, the South African team should not be overlooked.

Round Date / Time (Eastern) Pool Play Saturday, September 18, 2021

12:44 p.m. – 9:33 p.m. Quarter-finals Sunday, September 19, 2021

12:20 p.m. – 1:26 p.m. 9th Place Semi-finals Sunday, September 19, 2021

1:58 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. 5th Place Semi-finals Sunday, September 19, 2021

3:36 p.m. – 3:58 p.m. Semi-Finals Sunday, September 19, 2021

4:20 p.m. – 4:42 p.m. 11th Place Play-off Sunday, September 19, 2021

5:14 p.m. 9th Place Play-off Sunday, September 19, 2021

5:36 p.m. 7th Place Play-off Sunday, September 19, 2021

6:20 p.m. 5th Place Play-off Sunday, September 19, 2021

7:07 p.m. 3rd Place Play-off Sunday, September 19, 2021

7:31 p.m. Final Sunday, September 19, 2021

8:28 p.m.

