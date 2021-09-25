The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada makes its move from Vancouver to Edmonton this weekend for the next round of the international competition. Featuring 12 nations, including a handful of guest invitations, the South Africa 7s will look to win this round after finishing first in Vancouver. They hold a two-point lead over the Kenya 7s, with Great Britain rounding out the top three.

2021 Rugby Sevens in Edmonton Preview

In the Vancouver series last weekend, there were a number of truly dominant performances. A number of them coming from the Springboks of South Africa on their way to taking the event. The United States and Canada Rugby 7s both had decent runs, but they each were bounced in the Cup Quarter Finals.

Set on a path to see each other again in the fifth-place match, the Eagles got the better of Canada 26-7. It was the second time of the weekend that the Canadians fell to the United States at the event. In Edmonton, they’ll surely look for a change of fortune.

After a slow start, Kenya really came on, only losing twice in Vancouver, both times to South Africa, including in the final.

Pool A Pool B Pool C South Africa Kenya Great Britain Canada United States Ireland Hong Kong Chile Germany Mexico Spain Jamaica

How to Watch the Edmonton Rugby Sevens 7s from anywhere?

In most of North America, NBC will have broadcast coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Preview. Canada is the only exception, with coverage being provided with the CBC player. Unfortunately, if you’re abroad, access to American coverage may not be accessible through these channels. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

HSBC Canda Rugby 7s Edmonton Schedule

A mental and physical gauntlet, each of the twelve teams will play in pool-play tests on Saturday within a total span of 10 hours. Pool A is headlined by Canada and South Africa, while the Americans and Kenya look strong in Pool B. Great Britain will have its hands full with Germany and Ireland in Pool C, two teams that finished fourth and ninth in Vancouver respectively.

Round Date / Time (Eastern) Pool Play Saturday, September 25, 2021

12:44 p.m. – 9:33 p.m. Quarter-finals Sunday, September 26, 2021

12:20 p.m. – 1:26 p.m. 9th Place Semi-finals Sunday, September 26, 2021

1:58 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. 5th Place Semi-finals Sunday, September 26, 2021

3:36 p.m. – 3:58 p.m. Semi-Finals Sunday, September 26, 2021

4:20 p.m. – 4:42 p.m. 11th Place Play-off Sunday, September 26, 2021

5:14 p.m. 9th Place Play-off Sunday, September 26, 2021

5:36 p.m. 7th Place Play-off Sunday, September 26, 2021

6:20 p.m. 5th Place Play-off Sunday, September 26, 2021

7:07 p.m. 3rd Place Play-off Sunday, September 26, 2021

7:31 p.m. Final Sunday, September 26, 2021

8:28 p.m.

