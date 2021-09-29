The WNBA Western Conference Finals are upon us tonight as the Phoenix Mercury travel to Sin City to begin the series with the Las Vegas Aces in hopes of getting back to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

The Mercury will be looking to pull the upset special as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They’ve already taken on the challenge of the Seattle Storm in the second round and look forward to this matchup against the young Aces.

Game Details

Who: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

When: Tuesday, September 28 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Channel: ESPN2/SN+

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Las Vegas Aces come into tonight’s series with a 2-1 regular season series lead over the Phoenix Mercury, and they’ll look to extend that here in the playoffs.

This series is sure to provide some interesting matchups as Brittney Griner, who averages 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds clashes with either Liz Cambage or A’ja Wilson, who leads the Aces with 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Aces are obviously without Angel McCoughtry, who suffered a torn ACL, and while she could certainly improve the Aces’ chances, the team from Las Vegas still remains a top contender.

The Aces got a major contribution from guard Kelsey Plum during the regular-season series with the Mercury, and they also have other options in Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

For the Mercury, they’ll hope having Diana Taurasi in the fold will prove to be beneficial. She didn’t play in any three of the regular season games against the Aces, so having her back with the big three, which also includes Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, should make for a very competitive series.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 GM 1 of the semifinals is here! See you at The https://t.co/aNA2fQXdxi pic.twitter.com/YHYGcgPOVB — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 28, 2021

Series schedule

Game 1: Mercury at Aces, Sept. 28, 10:00 ET, ESPN2 (Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas)

Mercury at Aces, Sept. 28, 10:00 ET, ESPN2 (Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas) Game 2: Mercury at Aces, Sept. 30, 10:00 ET, ESPN2 (Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas)

Mercury at Aces, Sept. 30, 10:00 ET, ESPN2 (Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas) Game 3: Aces at Mercury, Oct. 3, 3:00 ET, ABC (Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ)

Aces at Mercury, Oct. 3, 3:00 ET, ABC (Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ) Game 4*: Aces at Mercury, Oct. 6, Time TBD, ESPN (Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ)

Aces at Mercury, Oct. 6, Time TBD, ESPN (Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ) Game 5*: Mercury at Aces, Oct. 8, Time TBD, ESPN2 (Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas)

How to watch Mercury vs Aces

ESPN2 and SN+ are broadcasting the game if you have a cable TV subscription in the US or Canada.

