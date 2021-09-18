During the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, South Africa was unable to participate in The Rugby Championship. The three-nation format made a return, featuring Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand, with the All Blacks of New Zealand victorious.

What: The Rugby Championship Round 4

The Rugby Championship Round 4 When: Saturday, September 18

Saturday, September 18 Where: Suncorp Stadium – Milton, Australia

Suncorp Stadium – Milton, Australia

South Africa, who play Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, lost 28-26 to the Wallabies last week after the Australians beat the Springboks after South Africa’s determination not to run the ball.

The Wallabies and Springboks will kick off the double-header on September 18 after the world champions were shocked on the siren by Dave Rennie’s men on the Gold Coast.

Preview: Wallabies vs Springboks Rugby Today

South Africa and Australia have met nine times since the beginning of 2015, with those games decided by an average margin of six points per game. The Wallabies have picked up four wins and two draws in that stretch – losing three of those encounters. This will be the first time that Australia have faced South Africa twice within a span of eight days since September 2010.

It was only a week ago Dave Rennie was wondering whether his decision to bring back Cooper from the international wilderness would come off.

Now his inspired selection has left him with a headache on how to squeeze O’Connor into his side, while also considering how best to use burgeoning talent Noah Lolesio going forward.

FloSports will provide the broadcast to the Springboks contest against Argentina in Round 4 of the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship. Access will require a Pro subscription which is $30 per month or $150 for the year. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream this weekend’s match in full HD with PremiumTV complete tournament games of The Championship Rugby 2021

Australia Squad

15 Tom Banks, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lachlan Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper.

South Africa Squad



15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sibusiso Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Francois Mostert, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakan

