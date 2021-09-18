Texas A&M’s season is officially at a crossroad, and head coach Jimbo Fisher knows it. Now facing New Mexico in Week 3 of the young college football season, sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada looks to keep the seventh-ranked Aggies in contention in the loaded SEC West. Kickoff for the game between the Lobos and the Aggies is at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 18 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M Football vs New Mexico Preview

Calzada’s Opportunity to Shine

No matter the competition, it never feels good to win by default, but when the decision is made, there’s little to do but to accept it. For redshirt sophomore Calzada, he lost the spring quarterback competition, but is now the starting quarterback at Texas A&M due to an injury to starting quarterback Hayden King.

Calzada looked like the backup last week in the close victory over unranked Colorado that the Aggies escaped from 10-7. Trailing 7-3 for the majority of the second half of the game, Calzada showed up when it mattered, finding junior running back Isaiah Spiller for a 18-yard score with less than three minutes left in the game.

A smaller program from a smaller conference than Colorado, New Mexico is a less threatening opponent than the Buffaloes. Still, with so many upsets already in this young season, anything can happen. Taking a loss on Saturday would greatly impact Texas A&M’s season as they have to try and keep pace with Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn in their division. The defense will do their part, but it’s up to Calzada to rise to the occasion and claim his role as the starter.

Same Mascot, Different Team

It was a slugest last weekend for the Lobos against the Aggies of New Mexico State as the teams traded scores blow for blow. In the end, it was University of New Mexico that was able to land the last punch, winning 34-25. They’ve got the Aggies again this weekend, but this bunch from Texas A&M is much different.

Senior quarterback Terry Wilson is off to a decent start this season, completing 73 percent of his passes for 556 yards and six touchdowns. Last week against New Mexico State, Wilson racked up 382 yards passing, matching his season-high this year with three touchdowns. Wilson spreads the ball around well, and his arm will need to be a major factor this weekend against Texas A&M’s SEC defense.

The last time that the Lobos played a SEC program was 2017 when they played Texas A&M in College Station in Week 10 of the season. Nick Starkel had a great day for the Aggies in that one, passing for 416 yards and four touchdowns, winning 55-14. Lobos fans, however, will recall Elijah Lilly’s 100-yard kick-off return just before halftime in that game. As a team, New Mexico mustered just 144 yards of offense, but played a clean game turning the ball over just once.

NCAA Football AP Top 25

Rank School (record) Previous Rank 1 Alabama (2-0) 1 2 Georgia (2-0) 2 3 Oklahoma (2-0) 4 4 Oregon (2-0) 9 5 Iowa (2-0) 10 6 Clemson (1-1) 6 7 Texas A&M (2-0) 5 8 Cincinnati (2-0) 7 9 Ohio State (1-1) 4 10 Penn State (2-0) 11 11 Florida (2-0) 13 12 Notre Dame (2-0) 8 13 UCLA (2-0) 16 14 Iowa State (1-1) 9 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) 19 16 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 17 17 Ole Miss (2-0) 20 18 Wisconsin (1-1) 18 19 Arizona State (2-0) 23 20 Arkansas (2-0) Not Ranked 21 North Carolina (1-1) 24 22 Auburn (2-0) 25 23 BYU (2-0) Not Ranked 24 Miami (FL) (1-1) 22 25 Michigan (2-0) Not Ranked

