Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) take their undefeated record to Los Angeles to face the Rams (2-0) in a battle of two undefeated squads in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Matchup

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LA Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium

Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: NFLGamepass.TV

Last time out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay comes into the game as the best in the NFL with 79 points scored and nine touchdowns. However, after two consecutive home games, they will hit the road for the first time in the 2021 season.

The Bucs easily took care of the Atlanta Falcons, blowing them out 45-28. Quarterback Tom Brady had himself an easy day at the office last weekend and has nine touchdown passes to lead the league. Brady has always had a great connection with tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski going back to their days in New England and that has continued in Tampa.

Gronk has multiple touchdowns in three straight games dating back to last season. So expect that duo to be a target for the Rams early and often on Sunday afternoon with the entire country watching.

Last time out for the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles squeaked out a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has five touchdown passes and only one interception through two games early in the 2021 season. He’s been a star offensively for the Rams but defensively has been a struggle.

On defense, the Rams have not been able to defend the run on a consistent basis but they have made up for that with a red zone defense that has been like a brick wall. Ndamukong Suh will be eyeing Brady to get him to the turf as many times as possible, which will make the Tampa offensive line put in work.

Prediction

This game will live up to the billing and be competitive throughout. Stafford and Brady will duel it out to the final minutes but I think in the end, Tampa Bay wins it on a field goal. I’ll say 30-27 in favor of the defending champions.

