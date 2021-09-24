Amateur boxing has become quite the sensation over the last year, especially among internet stars. While not all of them come with the notoriety of the Paul brothers to draw bouts with Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley, some have to resort to fighting each other.

This Friday night on Island Fight 69 in Pensacola, Florida, two in-state natives step into the ring to headline the event – Supreme Patty and John Gabbana. The three-fight card is a streaming pay-per-view through Fite TV.

What: Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana PPV

Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana PPV When: Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST

Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST Where: Pensacola Bay Center – Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center – Pensacola, Florida TV Broadcast: FITE TV Pay-Per-View

FITE TV Pay-Per-View Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Gabbana and Supreme Patty have appeared in videos together, which can be found on the latter’s Instagram page. Both have seemingly grown beyond the pranks and antics that made them famous. The young men appear to have found renewed purpose in the boxing ring.

Who is John Gabbana

A young man who has gone by a few names, John Gabbana is the stage name of John Robert Hill Jr., who rose to internet fame under the alias “Boonk Gang.” At just 25 years old, Gabbana has been through his shares of ups and downs, experiencing the highs and lows of Instagram notoriety.

Famous for pulling pranks and doing crimes for the camera, the Florida native has been hospitalized and jailed, but recently turned over a new leaf. Now a part of a Christian rap trio called Yahweh Music Group, Gabbana is focused on a different life that is now taking him into the boxing ring.

Those familiar with his name may recall that he broke both of his jaw bones in 2019 when he got sucker-punched in another prank that had real consequences. Deciding to step into a boxing ring is an interesting next move.

How to watch Gabbana vs Patty Live Stream from anywhere



The amateur boxing match between John Gabbana and Supreme Patty on September 24 is being broadcast by FITE TV. Available only over the internet, it is possible that you may run into some restrictions depending on your service or location. In this case, we recommend you check out FITEPASS

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with FITEPASS

Who is Supreme Patty

Patrick “Supreme Patty” Wallace is an Instagram personality out of Daytona, Florida who gained his fame through prank videos. Largely centered around marijuana culture, his website claims that he gained over six million followers in under a year. Wallace is distinguished by a “Supreme” brand tattoo on his chest and often wearing a branded headband as well.

An internet personality, Wallace is no stranger to the boxing ring. In 2019 at 21 years old, he fought Rudy Prieto in the ring for an amateur fight promoted by Dean Toole Promotions. Wallace trained for the fight under the coaching of Roy Jones Jr. He took on Prieto who had six years of age and a six-inch height advantage. After three rounds Prieto was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Wallace has gotten in much better shape since that Prieto fight, and graduated in 2021 from Florida Atlantic University. At 23 years old, Wallace, like many others, is continuing to turn his internet fame into boxing opportunities. Last month he defeated comedian and Instagram personality Dan Rue in a boxing match pay-per-view on Rough ‘n Rowdy.

