No. 25 Arizona State takes the first step in what it hopes will be the best of four seasons under Edwards when it hosts Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Viewing Info

Match: Southern Utah vs ASU Football

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Devil Stadium, AZ

TV Coverage: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

ASU has the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Southern Utah to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep ASU from covering the spread.

How to watch Southern Utah vs ASU Football

ASU vs Southern Utah game will air on PAC 12 Networks, but cord-cutting alternatives, there are plenty of options, especially for sports. If you are looking for way of stream, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV

ASU football vs Southern Utah Preview

ASU Football

Southern Utah was picked to finish 11th of 13 teams in the Big Sky Conference after going 1-5 during a pandemic-delayed spring football season earlier this year and opened its fall season with a 45-14 loss at San Jose State. The Thunderbirds have lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents since beating South Alabama in 2013.

The Sun Devils are expecting Daniels to return to the dynamic form he had as a freshman, when he threw for 2,943 yards, ran for 355 more and accounted for 20 touchdowns.

Daniels now has more than a year of playing in offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s offense and those young players around him are now experienced, which should put him in position to again be one of the Pac-12′s top quarterbacks.

Southern Utah

Southern Utah plays an attacking defense and linebacker La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis was a first-team FCS All-American after dominating during the spring season. The Thunderbirds forced two turnovers against San Jose State, including an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kobe Singleton, after forcing two in six games during the spring

Despite the turnovers, Southern Utah had a hard time slowing down the Spartans, allowing 543 total yards, including 410 passing.

The Sun Devils, 2-2 in the abbreviated 2020 season, will have about two dozen players who will be suiting up in ASU uniforms at Sun Devil Stadium in front of a partisan crowd for the first time. Among those is defensive lineman Travez Moore, a graduate transfer from LSU.

The post How to watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State: NCAA Football Live stream, TV coverage, ASU Football Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State: NCAA Football Live stream, TV coverage, ASU Football Preview