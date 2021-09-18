Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season. This weekend, South Carolina State will play New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico at Aggie Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. EST. Neither team has won a game so far this season, but with no ties allowed in college football, one of them will finally taste victory on Saturday.

South Carolina State (0-2) opened the season with a close loss on the road, 42-41 to Alabama State (1-0), unable to maintain their halftime lead. The program, a historically black university (HBCU), then earned a cool $500,000 in Week 2 for playing the Clemson Tigers (1-1), took some of the sting out of the 49-3 loss.

With the New Mexico State Aggies (0-3) of the Mountain West Conference (MWC) this week, the Bulldogs are at least playing closer to their skill level now. The Aggies have lost their first three games this season by 27, 18, and nine points respectively and hope to turn the corner against South Carolina State. Week 3 is largely the final contest outside of conference that teams will play. A little momentum going into games that really matter would be great.

How to Watch New Mexico State vs South Carolina State Football Today

Saturday’s game between South Carolina State and New Mexico State isn’t airing nationally. It will only be broadcast regionally on Comcast in New Mexico on “The CW El Paso”. Unfortunately, this channel isn’t available for traditional streaming services, making it very difficult to watch. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

How to Watch New Mexico State vs SC State College Football on Sling

SlingTV has all of the college football channels: ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different colored packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

How to Watch College Football on Hulu

Hulu + Live TV has the spectrum of necessary channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Espn College Extra, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Hulu + Live TV also includes local channels, though access is subject to where you live.

With just one pricing option, Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months if you’re a new subscriber. After the initial period, the price increases to $64.99 per month. They also offer a seven-day free trial. It is worth noting that games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.

How to Watch College Football on FuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, PAC 12 Network, and the SEC Network. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch College Football on YouTubeTV

YouTube TV’s college football selection is a bit more limited but has its perks. The channels include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Unfortunately, not all channels may be part of the standard package.

With free unlimited cloud DVR storage, YouTube TV starts at $64.99 per month and includes local channels. There is a new-user special for $54.99 per month for the first three months currently running.

How to Watch College Football From Anywhere

College football games move from channel to channel, which means that while you may be able to watch your team one week, you may not be able to the next. This means that, unfortunately, depending on where you are, the game you want may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

