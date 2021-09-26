Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers (1-1) head to Santa Clara, California to visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) Sunday night. This past offseason, the Niners were among teams that were rumored to be participating in the Rodgers sweepstakes, and they were one of the teams that Rodgers expressed interest in.

Ultimately, they would stay put and draft Trey Lance and Rodgers wouldn’t be granted his rumored trade request, but watch out for a highly motivated Rodgers looking to prove a point on what they missed out on.

The Matchup

Who: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Where: Levi’s Stadium

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Livestream: NFLGamepass.TV

Last time out for the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay comes into this game fresh off their first victory of the season and their offense looks like it is functioning on all cylinders. In their previous game, the Detroit Lions surprisingly held a 17-14 lead at halftime, but the Packers bounced back with a dominant performance to win 35-17 while also holding the Lions scoreless.

Running back Aaron Jones was a big factor into their scoring this past Monday night, as he finished the game with four touchdowns. You can expect Jones to be heavily used against the Niners who are giving up 133.5 yards per game so far.

Last time out for the San Francisco 49ers

The Niners are off to a 2-0 start, but man the injury bug keeps haunting their RB room. In Week 1, starting running back Raheem Mostert went down with a season-ending injury, and then backup’s Jamycal Hasty (ankle), Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Trey Sermon (concussion) all got banged up.

They were given good news with the clearance from Sermon and he will now make his first NFL start, but expect the team and fans holding their breath every time he touches the ball. Both defenses come into this game ranked in the top-20, but the Packers defense also struggles against the run, so expect there to be running lanes for Sermon.

Prediction

This game should have a lot of emotions from both teams because of the storylines of the Niners were pursuing A-Rod and I feel like incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo wants to prove to his coaching staff that he’s the answer. I think the game goes down to the wire, but I feel A-Rod gets the last laugh and the final is 27-21.

