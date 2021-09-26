Back to WNBA playoffs on Sunday with the single-elimination second round game. Where Seattle Storm Women’s Basketball team will face Phoenix Mercury Basketball. The game will start at 3 PM ET in Angel of the Winds Arena — Everett, Washington.

Following article is heading to Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury second-round preview, how to watch online and current WNBA games updates.

Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 26 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Angel of the Winds Arena — Everett, Washington

Angel of the Winds Arena — Everett, Washington TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Live stream: PremiumTV

The Storm earned a first-round bye as they finished as the No. 4 seed in the playoff field at 21-11. Similar to the Mercury, the Storm also has a former MVP on the mend, but Breanna Stewart is out for Sunday’s game. Breanna Stewart has been out since suffering a foot injury in a win over the Mystics on Sept. 7.

Strom Basketball vs Mercury Playoffs game preview

There’s really only one answer here, and that’s Loyd. She’s one of their most important players under normal circumstances, but with Stewart out she’ll have to take on an even bigger role. Simply put, the Storm will not win this game if Loyd doesn’t play well. They’re going to need her to put up a lot of points, just like she did against the Mercury at the end of the regular season when she dropped 37.

Mercury

Just as she was in the first round, Griner is the player to watch here for the Mercury. Not only is she key to their success on both ends of the floor, but how the Storm choose to defend her will dictate how the Mercury have to play. The Liberty forced the ball out of her hands, which made other players step up and hit open shots. If the Storm do the same, can the likes of Sophie Cunningham deliver again? And if the Storm play more of a straight-up style, can Griner put up her usual high-scoring game?

For Phoenix, Brittney Griner averaged 23.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks in three games against Seattle as she stuffed the stat sheet. Skylar Diggins-Smith (16.7 ppg) and Kia Nurse (16.3 ppg) each served as secondary scores to Griner as the Mercury were without Taurasi for all three games of the series.

Seattle Storm

The Storm led the WNBA in 3-point percentage this season (37.9%) and averaged 8.6 3-pointers made per game (third in the league). The Storm are 13-0 this season when they make double-digit 3-pointers.

Griner entered the league as a defensive force but at this point of her career, she’s a more impactful offensive player. Not only because of her ability to finish around the basket, which helped her rank second in the league in scoring, but because her size forces teams to adapt their game plan to counter her.

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury Online

A premium Sunday matchup, the game between Strom vs Mercury WNBA will be broadcast over the air on ESPN2. If you don’t have a digital tuner to pick up the channel, you will likely need a qualifying cable or satellite package to access the game. Unfortunately, with the game restricted to these sources, streaming the broadcast if you’re abroad may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out Premiumtv for 2021 WNBA Championshp games.

