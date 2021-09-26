The Green Bay Packers bounced back in Week 2 after being embarrassed in their first game. However, they must now head to the west coast, where they have struggled recently, to face the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers. The following Packers vs 49ers NFL Week 3 matchup, along with a stream link to watch games all season long.

Packers vs 49ers SNF Week 3

NFL Regular Season — Week 3 Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 8:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Coverage: Click here for the stream

The 49ers have issues of their own, with injuries again hitting this team hard. Their backfield continues to lose running backs, though Trey Sermon should be able to play in this game.

Ways to watch Packers vs 49ers Cable free



A premium Sunday matchup, the game between Packers vs 49ers will be broadcast over the air on CBS. If you don’t have a digital tuner to pick up the channel, you will likely need a qualifying cable or satellite package to access the game. Unfortunately, with the game restricted to these sources, streaming the broadcast if you’re abroad may be difficult. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.

Packers vs 49ers Stream on fuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes CBS Sports Network, NBC, FOX Sports includes 100 plus sports channels. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Paramount+

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Packers vs 49ers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Gamepass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream Packers vs 49ers games in full HD with GamePassTV for just for the weekend $19.99, or $29.99 for the full month.

Packers vs 49ers NFL Week 3 Game Preview

The 49ers have issues of their own, with injuries again hitting this team hard. Their backfield continues to lose running backs, though Trey Sermon should be able to play in this game. The offense simply looked off rhythm last week, and the best way to find it again is to run the football, which they should be able to do well. Defensively, the front seven is strong and the secondary is weak. In other words, they must get pressure in order to be effective.

Now, with Elgton Jenkins out tonight, Green Bay is in serious trouble, especially since they continue to be a team that panics whenever the running game doesn’t work. Defensively, they are also in trouble, as their defensive front will lose at the point of attack to the Niners’ offensive line. In order for the Packers to have a chance, Aaron Rodgers will need to be perfect and have complete freedom with the play-calls

The post How to Watch Packers vs 49ers NFL Game Online Via Cable FREE appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Watch Packers vs 49ers NFL Game Online Via Cable FREE