College football games on pay-per-view? Get used to it. Fresh off of holding on for the victory against Tulane in what ended up as a home game for the Sooners, No.4 Oklahoma University will play their second game of the 2021 season

OS Football vs Western Carolina Game Info

What: Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Football

Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Football When: Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: SoonerSports.TV

SoonerSports.TV Live Stream: PPV (Worldwide)

This weekend they’re home again, this time against Western Carolina, Saturday on a pay-per-view exclusive. With Heisman-hopeful Spencer Rattler under center, the university looks to capitalize on its talented program. Pay-per-view is just the latest avenue for schools to make more money in the collegiate sports landscape that has become more lucrative than ever.

What is College Football Pay-Per-View (PPV)

We are in an era where college athletes are now able to earn on their “name, image, and likeness” (NIL). Not about to miss out, universities are stepping into those waters themselves. This is the first season this writer has heard of with pay-per-views, and the Sooners are just one of the schools testing it out this season. The University of Hawaii has a six-game deal with Spectrum Sports on a pay-per-view package that covers three home games and three home games for $300.

A more successful program than the Rainbow Warriors, the Sooners have an opportunity to earn a lot of money from this pay-per-view. From the position of fans and sports bettors alike, due to the notoriety of the program, there should be a lot of interest in watching this game. As the TV schedules were being put together, however, the cable and over-the-air broadcasters apparently felt differently. They all opted not to air the matchup, thus opening the door for the pay-per-view route.

How to watch Oklahoma vs Western Carolina Football Today?



Across the state of Oklahoma and regionally in Arkansas and Kansas, the Sooners’ game against Western Carolina can be purchased on HD Channel 505. This includes the Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and Springdale markets in Arkansas, as well as Topeka, Manhattan, and Wichita in Kansas. A Cox TV starter package is priced at $50 per month before the cost of the pay-per-view. Or You can watch here

In available markets in Oklahoma and in Texas, the Sooners’ game against the Catamounts of Western Carolina can be purchased on channel 658. Vyve pricing information isn’t available online, nor is the price for the pay-per-view itself. The Texas markets carrying the game on pay-per-view are Dalhart, New Boston, Perryton, and Preston Peninsula.

Oklahoma Sooners Football Channel Pay-Per-View Nationwide

Outside of the markets listed above, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse will carry the Oklahoma vs Western Carolina pay-per-view. On DirecTV just go to channel 787, and for U-Verse customers, go to 1636 for the HD channel or 636 for SD. U-Verse packages start at $70 per month for new accounts with their current offer. DirecTV’s basic package is $64.99 per month with a 24-month agreement and paperless billing. It also carries a $20 activation fee. Watch Sooners vs Western Carolina football here

Watch OU-Western Carolina on Pay-Per-View

If you don’t have one of the options presented above, you’re limited to a strictly streaming option. The Oklahoma Sooners pay-per-view can be purchased at SoonerSports.TV. You can order the game through the Oklahoma Sooners app, available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Android and Apple will also have the pay-per-view for purchase on the Oklahoma Sooners app in the app store.

