The Seattle Kraken have achieved a large following for an NHL team who has yet to play a single regular-season game yet. But they appeared to be off on the right foot as they take their 1-0 preseason record north of the border as they face the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

The Oilers are a proud, storied franchise and they’ll be ready to welcome the NHL’s newest franchise into Rogers Place tonight in their first of two preseason matches with the Kraken.

Game Details

Who: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers

When: Tuesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. MT

Where: Rogers Place – Edmonton, Alberta, CA

Channel: KONG in Seattle, ESPN+ out of market

Live stream: PremiumTV.live

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers preview

The Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers both enter tonight’s game fresh off wins in their first preseason matches.

The Oilers disposed of the Calgary Flames in their first game by a score of 4-0 without some of the team’s biggest names.

For the Kraken, they rolled out their star players as they hit the ice for the first time in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Center Morgan Geekie led the Kraken with two goals in the win.

Tonight’s match between Pacific Division foes will have extra significance than most preseason matches. For the Oilers, it’ll be the first time they have fans back in Rogers Place since March 11, 2020.

“It’s definitely exciting, first and foremost, to have fans back in the building. We certainly missed them,” Captain Connor McDavid said.

“It’s exciting to play a new franchise, as well. It’s a little bit more than a pre-season game tonight.”

Aside from that, there are many connections on the Kraken team to the Oil City as the Kraken selected former Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson in the expansion draft. Oilers coach Dave Tippett also left the Kraken to become the coach in Edmonton.

G A M E D A Y The #Oilers continue their pre-season schedule with the Kraken’s first ever visit to @RogersPlace. Puck drops at 7pm MT & you can stream the action live on https://t.co/rKXr7Pueb3 or listen on @630CHED.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/GfnM95hpoT — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 28, 2021

Lines

Oilers

Hyman – McDavid – Puljujarvi

RNH – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Perlini – Shore – Turris

Benson – McLeod – Sceviour

Nurse – Barrie

Broberg – Berglund

Niemelainen – Bouchard

Smith

Koskinen

Kraken

Tanev – Sheahan – Appleton

Donato – True – Jarnkrok

Johansson – Geekie – Lind

Twarynski – Bastian – Henman

Oleksiak – Borgen

Dunn – Carrick

Olofsson – Lauzon

Evans

Driedger

Daccord

How to watch Kraken vs Oilers

In Seattle, the game is available on local channel KONG. In Edmonton, it is only available on local radio 630 CHED. It is also available on ESPN+ through their streaming subscription.

