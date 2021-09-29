The Seattle Kraken will be back on the road tonight as they take on another Pacific Division foe in the Calgary Flames in NHL preseason hockey action.

The Kraken are 1-1 entering tonight’s game as they take the ice for the third time officially in their third preseason match after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-0 route yesterday.

The Flames are looking for their first win in the preseason as they are 0-2 heading into tonight’s game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game Details

Who: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

When: Wednesday, September 29 at 7 p.m. MT

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Channel: KONG in Seattle, ESPN+ out of market

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames preview

The biggest storyline of tonight’s match has to be former Flames Captain Mark Giordano making the return to Calgary, albeit this time wearing the colors of the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Giordano was an icon, not just on the ice, but also in the community in Calgary for the better part of two decades, and when he hit the ice earlier today, it likely seemed like the norm, but he’s now playing as a member of the visiting squad.

“It’ll be different but looking forward to playing the boys over there,” Giordano said about playing against his former teammates for the first time tonight.

It’ll also be strange for Mikael Backlund, who now takes over as the Flames’ elder statesman.

“It’s going to be weird to play against him. Never done it. But also, fun to see him out there and finally play against him. He always said, ‘Imagine if we played against each other, I would beat you’ and all that stuff. Just a little bit of fun. But we do, for sure, miss him. He was such a big part of this organization and this city for so long.”

If the Flames want to get their first win of the preseason, they’ll have to get over the shock and awe of playing against their former teammate rather quickly. On Monday, they lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks. Like the Flames, they were also wiped out by the Oilers to the tune of a 4-0 loss to open preseason play on Sunday.

How to watch Kraken vs Flames

In Seattle, the game is available on local channel KONG. It is also available on ESPN+ through their streaming subscription.

